“You Guys Are Really Overreacting”: Aaron Rodgers Shocks Pat McAfee With a Bold Take After Week III

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets secured their second win of the season on Thursday Night Football against the Patriots, getting back on track. The Green Gang, although sluggish against the Niners in the opening week, has since shown that they are capable of going big. However, A-Rod pointed out that the season is still just three weeks old and that the hype around them or any other team is overblown.

Rodgers, Pat McAfee’s favorite guest, appeared on the show once again. The tone of the show, however, quickly shifted as the QB urged the NFL world and Pat’s crew to relax and not rush into the prediction game. He even pointed out that people started writing teams off after just two weeks, but several things are now turned upside down.

“You guys are really overreacting, aren’t you? This is a league we’re in now; everybody’s overreacting. You’re writing off teams. People were writing off teams first two weeks and look what happened. Anybody can beat anybody and now the narrative changes for everybody.”

A-Rod’s criticism for jumping the gun left Pat stunned, but the leading analyst quickly responded with sarcastic counterattacks to the accusations aimed at him and his crew.

He noted all the shocking results from the Week 3 games, highlighting Josh Allen’s Bills, the Bengals’ troubles, and more. He basically tried to level the playing field by mentioning each team that either excelled or struggled on Monday night.

The 4-time MVP, on the other hand, reiterated that it takes time for teams to build chemistry and figure out the game plan. Things can quickly change once they accomplish that and get a few wins under their belt.

The same happened to him and the Jets, who experienced a reversal in fortunes by winning two back-to-back outings. In contrast, the 49ers, who beat the Jets in Week 1, have now lost two consecutive games and stand at a disappointing 1-2.

According to Rodgers, that’s the nature of the NFL, emphasizing that he’s not throwing shade on the show but rather at the sensationalization that the media promotes for clicks.

He did, however, throw shade on some crew members of the Pat McAfee Show, pointing out their bad habit of blowing things up.

Rodgers calls out two of McAfee’s co-hosts for overreacting

Rodgers initially called out Pat McAfee and the crew for overreacting, but later in the show, he narrowed his criticism to just three of Pat’s co-hosts. He labeled Boston Connor, Tone Digz, and Ty Schmidt as the biggest overreactors, though he added that Ty’s reactions are limited to just college football.

“BC and Tone are two big overreactors. I would say Ty as well, more on the college level.”

A-Rod looked good in the win over the Pats. He was moving much more freely and with more confidence. He even took a hit or two while moving out of pocket and picking up some yards for first downs.

During the show, the 4-time MVP revealed that his offseason work is paying off. Rodgers said he feels capable of doing the things he used to and even feels 10 years younger. He noted that he’s progressing well physically and expects to keep improving as the season goes on.

In the game against the Patriots, Rodgers threw for 281 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also rushing for 18 yards. The offense looked more in sync, and the chemistry between him and his receivers started to develop.

The Jets will play at home this Sunday against the Broncos, followed by a couple of tough matchups. With Rodgers healthy, the team might finally break its playoff drought this season. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.