Fans Are Blaming Poor Officiating To Give Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs an Edge Over the Lions

Back in Week 5, Patrick Mahomes & Co. committed 13 penalties for 109 yards in a loss to Jacksonville. This made many believe that 2024’s officiating bias claims against the Chiefs were an anomaly after all. But seven days later, it looked like those officiating demons were only on a short vacation.

The referees once again became the main characters in a Chiefs’ game and not for the right reasons. After Sunday night’s 30–17 victory over the Detroit Lions, fans and analysts were left fuming over what many described as “one-sided officiating” that appeared to vehemently favor Mahomes and his Chiefs.

What sparked the outrage was the fact that they weren’t flagged a single time all night. Meanwhile, the Lions were penalized four times for 38 yards, including one that wiped out what could’ve been a game-changing touchdown in the first quarter.

That opening-drive score, a clever trick play where running back David Montgomery threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Jared Goff, was negated after officials ruled Goff had committed illegal motion.

Referee Craig Wrolstad later explained that Goff “paused momentarily in the quarterback position, didn’t get under center, but he walked up and stopped like he was the quarterback. Then, he went in motion.” Because the quarterback “has to stop for at least one second” before the snap, it became a false start by rule. As a result, the Lions had to settle for a field goal instead of an early 7–0 lead.

But the controversy didn’t stop there. Later in the game, a key third-quarter reception by Travis Kelce drew scrutiny after replays appeared to show the tight end using the ground to secure the catch.

If that wasn’t enough, a late defensive pass interference call on a seemingly uncatchable ball for Kelce helped extend the Chiefs’ go-ahead drive before halftime.

NFL fans were naturally livid with these questionable calls, with some suspecting that the poor officiating was a result of the league being rigged.

“Can’t let the Chiefs go 2 and 4! Just like the NCAA can’t have its bulldogs with 2 SEC loses this early! And this is coming from a Bears fan! Leagues totally rigged,” wrote one. “As usual, the referees are working for the Chiefs,” added another.

Some, meanwhile, chose to find humor in the chaos. “Zero penalties? Wow, what a well-coached team,” joked an “X” user. And last but not least, Taylor Swift had to be dragged in for anything related to Travis Kelce, KC Chiefs and NFL rigging:

“It’s just because it’s Mr. Swifty. The NFL is run by a pansy Democrat in Roger Goodell and the ones that fall in line with that are the ones that will get favorability.”

That said, while cries of bias involving KC are nothing new in the NFL, a recent University of Texas at El Paso study may give those claims some weight. Analyzing 13,000+ penalty calls between 2015 and 2023, researchers found that postseason officiating disproportionately favored the team during the Patrick Mahomes era.

Penalties against their opponents were 23% more likely to result in first downs and 28% more likely to fall into subjective categories such as roughing the passer or pass interference.

As one researcher noted, the pattern “points to the powerful role of financial incentives in shaping supposedly neutral decisions.” Now, whether that bias is intentional or simply coincidental, Sunday night’s game added fresh fuel to an old debate where, despite the noise, the result remained the same: Patrick Manomes and the Chiefs coming out looking spotless.