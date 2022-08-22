Skip Bayless destroys Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury; advises Kyler Murray to call his own plays

NFL analysts Skip Bayless came down heavily on Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. He claimed that Kyler Murray’s gameplay would significantly improve if Kingsbury allows the QB to call his own plays.

Kyler Murray recently signed a massive contract extension with the Cardinals. However, what ended up grabbing all the attention was the “homework clause” which was later taken out by the franchise.

It is difficult to imagine the Cardinals without Murray at this point. This is exactly why they didn’t shy away from showering cash on the star QB. However, there has been a constant discussion about the impact Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury is having on the QB.

Back in 2019 on ESPN’s First Take, NFL analyst Stephen A Smith had stated that Murray would actually be better without Kingsbury. The discussion on the same topic hasn’t died down even after three years.

Skip Bayless calls Kyler Murray a video game wizard

Recently, Skip Bayless took to Twitter to register his issues with the Kingsbury-Murray equation. Skip claimed that Cardinals would perform better if the head coach allows Murray to call his own plays.

In fact, Bayless went on to call Murray a “video-game wizard,” adding that “he can see it better than his coach.” Several experts have also opined that if it wasn’t for Kyler, Kingsbury would not be with the Cardinals at all.

Cardinals would be more successful if Kingsbury let Kyler call his own plays. He's a video game wizard. He can see it better than his coach. And he would better believe what HE sees. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 22, 2022

In their latest preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cardinals suffered a 17-24 defeat despite making a comeback in the final quarter. As expected, coach Kliff was criticized for not getting the strategy right. Judging from Bayless’ Tweet, he is worried about Murray getting wasted by coach Kliff.

Although the preseason results aren’t scrutinized much as many starters miss the encounters, a win always helps. However, in the preseason opener, he was able to guide his team to a win.

The Cardinals did well to defeat the runners-up from last season, however, one can’t deny that the team from Cincinnati was playing without the stars who were the heart and soul of the team last season.

Coming back to Kyler, he has to play a pivotal role if the Cardinals are eyeing to accomplish anything substantial this season. Moreover, Kingsbury also needs to deliver, otherwise, the management might tilt towards taking drastic steps to improve the team.

