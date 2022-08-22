Tom Brady proved billionaire Michael Jordan wrong after the NBA GOAT came after him during a golf match

During a Golf game in Bahamas in 2015, Michael Jordan famously mocked Tom Brady for not having enough championship titles under his belt. What transpired after that left the basketball legend speechless.

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are two absolute superstar athletes. While Jordan called it quits after breaking quite a few records in the NBA, Brady is still going strong and is all set to entertain the NFL fans in the coming season.

Tom has won more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise in the history of the league. However, back in 2015, Jordan was leading the GOAT race with 6 championship wins in the NBA while Brady was a close second.

Tom had 4 Super Bowl titles at that time while Jordan had 6. Interestingly, the two champions once faced each other on the Golf course while vacationing in the Bahamas in 2015. As one can expect, Jordan made sure he reminds Tom that the QB is still a couple of titles away from where the ‘Black Jesus’ was at that point.

Tom Brady plays golf with Michael Jordan in the Bahamas. Life is hard. http://t.co/GCLzdrTSWC pic.twitter.com/Cj0bXPJSwT — theScore (@theScore) May 18, 2015

Tom Brady needs one more Super Bowl title to potentially end the GOAT debate

“Come back to me when you’ve got six championships,” Jordan had told Brady. It seems like Brady took the sledging a little too seriously. The veteran QB went on to register two more Super Bowl title wins for the Patriots in 2017 and 2019.

Moreover, when many opined that his golden days were behind him, Tom joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and guided them to a Super Bowl title win. As a result, Tom now has 7 title wins and has a chance to add more to his tally.

In 2015, Tom Brady and Michael Jordan were playing golf in the Bahamas. Brady was talking trash to Jordan. Jordan said: “Come back to me when you’ve got six championships.” pic.twitter.com/BefTfjbFED — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 11, 2022

While Jordan would have surely regretted provoking Brady, there is one category where Tom has a little catching up to do if he wants to surpass Michael in the race to be the ultimate GOAT.

Brady retired and then decided to come out of the retirement in a matter of weeks. All this happened in super quick time but thankfully, his fans now have a chance to see him at the biggest stage yet again. While Jordan won a championship after un-retiring, Brady is yet to do so.

If he manages to win a title after coming out of retirement, Jordan won’t be left with many ideas to counter Brady whenever they have a chat regarding who is the actual GOAT.

