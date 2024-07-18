Patrick Mahomes is Ready to Unleash His Inner Michael Jordan & Dominate: Chris Broussard

With every team gearing up for the upcoming season, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to put their best foot forward for a three-peat. And at the center of it all, has been Patrick Mahomes.

The hosts of The First Things First show have gone on to predict Mahomes’ mindset and Chris Broussard has even gone on to predict the kind of mentality Mahomes will be bringing to the 2024 season.

Broussard broke down the motivation Mahomes needs to bring in the upcoming season. He likened the QB to boxing legend, Mike Tyson and basketball icon, Michael Jordan.

He compared the kind of mentality Mahomes should have to those icons, saying, “I’m Mike Tyson right? And I have several fights where I win but there are decisions I make to go the distance. I’m not hurting the guy sure I’m winning but it’s not as fun as me knocking somebody’s block off and that’s where Patrick Mahomes is. And that’s what it’s like. If you have that ability, if you can average 30 a night and win like a Michael Jordan it’s not going to be as fun averaging 21 a night and winning.”

While speaking about the kind of winning and dominance these stars have had in their sport, the analyst mentioned that this season Mahomes has to emulate the same spirit, not just an action of winning, but an action of dominance. And that is what Mahomes lacked last year.

While the Chiefs won the Super Bowl the last season, the Texas Tech alum had one of his worst careers by his standards. In the last season, he had a total of 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns. However, in his previous seasons, Mahomes has showcased a level of dominance that got him the MVP. An honor that was bestowed upon Lamar Jackson this year.

In 2022, the QB had a season full of dominance with him recording 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. With the kind of dominance he has showcased in the past, his 2023 season was a low. However, Nick Wright on the show believed this is exactly what will help him push himself.

Patrick Mahomes and the chip on his shoulder

Wright added on to the point Broussard was trying to make, NIck Wright explained that Mahomes has always showcased his best talent when he is on his way to prove himself. Every time Mahomes has had a high-caliber season, he has been counted out by analysts and MVP voting. In fact, the last time he showcased an MVP-level season in 2022, he was counted out of the MVP race in 2021.

And he made it a point to come froward into the season with a fire to prove himself. While he was beaten out by Aaron Rodgers for MVP in that season, he was pivotal in ensuring that the Chiefs conquered.

All in all, Mahomes has shown his naysayers that whenever he is counted out, the QB comes back with a fiery passion to conquer the gridiron. Now, it only remains to be seen if Mahomes will bring in the same fire in this upcoming season.