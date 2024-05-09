Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Expresses Her Hate Towards a New Habit Young Generation Is Picking Up

Patrick Mahomes’ mother stands as one of the proudest mothers in the football world today, courtesy of her son’s football dominance. However, she remains influential and true to herself on social media which was seen in her most recent tweet. She voiced her concern about a common annoying habit- vaping.

In the tweet, Patrick Mahomes’ mother expressed her concern about vaping indoors, particularly in her private spaces, like her office, house, or car. Posing the question in a serious tone, Randi Mahomes wrote,

“Why does someone think it’s ok to vape in my car, home, or office? NOT OK “

Undeniably, the mother of Patrick Mahomes for whom fitness matters a ton, would prefer a healthier environment around herself and her family. Considering that it can spark issues for people with co-morbidities and senior citizens in closed spaces, her question holds value.

Therefore, her tweet sparked various reactions from fans, highlighting the divide in opinions on vaping. Fans echoed her sentiment, sharing similar experiences and expressing their frustration.

Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Raises Pertinent Question on Vaping

Vaping has become a prevalent habit among the younger generations. This new habit has been linked to numerous health problems not to mention how much it affects passively. Raising concerns about the same, Randi Mahomes questioned the choice of vaping especially around a non-smoker like herself.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother while voicing her opinion on the matter, also attended to a couple of reactions to her tweet. She liked a comment from a fan who highlighted the issue of people disregarding others’ boundaries while vaping indoors and calling for more mindfulness toward others. The tweet liked by Randi Mahomes read,

“Bcuz people are mostly selfish. I’m a smoker and try to be mindful of others who aren’t. Sadly, not always the case.”

The reaction to Randi Mahomes’ tweet echoed her sentiments. But, this discussion brings to mind a past incident involving Patrick Mahomes Sr., who was seen smoking a cigar to celebrate his son’s victory after the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship. Though not vape, his walk with a cigar through a closed walkway at the Arrowhead Stadium after the AFC Championship last year went viral for calling it a ‘Philly blunt’. While this behavior was celebratory, it also raised questions about promoting smoking in enclosed areas by celebrities.

While vaping or smoking may be a personal choice, Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi is certainly not appreciative of allowing smoke in her personal space.