Patrick Mahomes Names a “Very Intelligent” NFL Head Coach And It Isn’t Andy Reid

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes’s admiration for Coach Andy Reid is well-documented in the football world. However, the Chiefs’ #15 QB, known for his sharp assessment, has named another head coach who is “very intelligent” and possesses a “game plan specific” mindset.

Speaking to reporters during Thursday’s presser, Mahomes was asked about the Chiefs’ offensive strategy for tackling Saints HC Dennis Allen’s defense.

The star QB responded confidently, speaking of the Chiefs preparations while praising Allen for his out-of-the-box approach to football:

“I think he’s just a very intelligent coach. I mean, someone that does a lot of different things. He’s a game plan specific coach. He’s not all about his defense; he looks at the offenses and what they do best, and he tries to take those away.”

Mahomes went on to discuss the three challenges his team will face from the Saints on Monday. Earlier, Allen’s team lost to the Falcons 24-26 but previously defeated the Cowboys 44-19 and the Panthers 47-10 to start the season on a high note.

He particularly shed light on the Saints’ physical game:

“It’ll be a great challenge for us. They play physical, they play extremely fast, and they have a lot of great veteran players. They can get away with things because they know what they can and can’t get away with.”

While endorsing Allen and the Saints team’s capabilities, Mahomes detailed how HC Reid is keeping the Chiefs’ strategies afloat ahead of the big game.

Notably, Reid’s task has multiplied following the injuries to Chiefs players, with Rashee Rice being the latest name on the list.

How Reid’s prepares for unseen circumstances

Despite multiple injuries, Mahomes believes the team remains unfazed and practices hard to help new players adapt to the big plays. He explained how Reid effectively adjusts the lineups and the Chiefs’ game plan:

“Coach tries to get that done in practice. He throws guys into certain situations, but obviously there are limited reps…Coach Reid does a great job of getting guys prepared and ready to go throughout the week of game planning.”

Despite unexpected setbacks, the Chiefs unit is determined to register their fifth straight win and bolster their three-peat chances.

While Mahomes praised Dennis Allen’s intelligence, he will look to execute Reid’s vision as both teams lock horns during Monday Night Football.