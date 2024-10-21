Patrick Mahomes Press Conference: Chiefs QB Gets Real on Maliek Collins’ “Throat Punching”; 2 Interceptions Against 49ers

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after the Chiefs scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

During the Chiefs matchup against the 49ers, Patrick Mahomes was rudely greeted by 49ers defensive lineman Maliek Collins. The ninth-year veteran reached for Mahomes while looking back to see the result of his pass. As he did, his hand drifted above Mahomes’ pads and “punched” the Chiefs’ signal-caller in the neck.

Naturally, Mahomes fielded questions about the incident in his press conference. He told reporters he didn’t consider the act to be intentional, and said the turnover itself got his blood boiling more than the contact did.

“I don’t think he really tried to intentionally hit me in the throat. I think he was just trying to push me in the chest, and he’s taller than me.”

Collins throat punches Mahomes after the play. #KCvsSF pic.twitter.com/CDZdaKk4vm — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 20, 2024

Despite being in a league of his own, Mahomes has not been his sharpest in 2024. He struggled again in Week 7, tossing two interceptions and no touchdown passes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Today was the fourth time (including playoffs) that Mahomes has thrown multiple interceptions without recording a touchdown pass. He’ll try to rebound and keep the Chiefs unbeaten in a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

Through six games, the Chiefs are 6-0. Their quarterback also has more interceptions (8) than touchdown passes (6) and posted the lowest single-game passer rating (44.3) of his career on Sunday.

Mahomes admitted postgame he hasn’t played to his lofty standard but expressed pride for his team’s exceptional ability to deliver in crunch time.

“Not a lot of passing touchdowns; there’s been a lot of turnovers, especially by me. I think it’s showing the versatility of our team. It’s not just about me… it’s nice to know we’ve got a good running game and great defense, and we’re able to execute when the time comes to win.”

Kansas City racked up 184 yards and four touchdowns on the ground against San Francisco. Defensively, the Chiefs overcame Mahomes’ two giveaways by picking off 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy three times.

The second and third interceptions came deep in their own territory, which prevented San Francisco from adding points to the scoreboard.