Patrick Mahomes Records More Wins Than Tom Brady and Peyton Manning From His First Eight Seasons

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs’ lopsided loss at Super Bowl LIX, the legend of Patrick Mahomes only continues to grow. The NFL’s current most-premier passer has enjoyed one of the quickest rises to stardom since Tom Brady himself, with many considering him to be the heir to Brady’s throne when it’s all said and done.

Seeing as he’s already outpaced every other signal caller throughout the first eight seasons of his career, perhaps the idea of Mahomes being the gridiron G.O.A.T. is inevitable. When accounting for both the regular season and the playoffs, the 29-year-old phenom has 106 career wins, more than any other quarterback throughout that time span in NFL history.

It also makes him just the second player in league history to record 100 or more wins in their first season as well. The only other quarterback to do so was Brady himself, as Peyton Manning trails both of them with just 83 wins.

Likewise, Mahomes’ career win-loss percentage of .797 is the best of any QB to play 100+ games. No matter if it’s Steve Young, Peyton Manning, or Drew Brees, the pride and joy of Kansas City has outdone them all.

Brady’s career winning percentage of .747 ranks third overall, just behind Daryle Lamonica’s .748. The Indianapolis Colts legend ranks 7th overall in that category with a .686.

While Mahomes has already assured himself a place amongst Canton, Ohio’s finest, there remains a steep mountain in front of him. The Philadelphia Eagles slammed the door shut on his historic three-peat aspirations.

Furthermore, his two most trusted contemporaries on which he relies the most, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce, are both in a fight with father time. Kelce was routinely one of the last players to get out of his stance on February 9th, and at 67 years of age, retirement will come sooner rather than later for Reid as well.

By the time Mahomes reaches the end of his contract in 2031, things will likely look a lot different in Kansas City. Whether or not that will actually be for the better remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, the three-time Super Bowl MVP will have at least one more year with his vaunted duo, meaning that it’s up to him to make the most of what little time they have left. Even though the end is never truly convenient, it could be coming at the perfect moment for Reid and Kelce.

Were it not for a pair of garbage-time touchdowns, the Eagles would have taken home the most lopsided victory in Super Bowl history, a fact that has presumably ignited a fire inside of Mahomes. Bear in mind, his loss to Brady at Super Bowl LV ultimately resulted in one of the best championship runs in modern history.

Should history be of any indication here, then it’s incredibly likely that a second era of Mahomes will be ushered in sooner rather than later.