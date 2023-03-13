“Our Last Kiss as Fiancés”: Brittany Mahomes Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane as She Relives the Most Important Day of Her Life

Everybody loves an adorable story of a high school sweetheart. It makes people believe in love. One such couple who showed repeatedly that they are made for each is Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl-winning QB found the love of his life during his teenage years. The Red Raiders QB and Brittany Mahomes dated each other and finally tied the knot in March 2022.

Patrick and Brittany were teenagers who met each other even before they were famous. The two individuals became accomplished athletes. They made successfully maintained a long-distance relationship during their college years. It was all worth it because their love story had the perfect ending. In a dreamy and peaceful ceremony, the high-power shot-caller and the former soccer star got married to each other. Hence, to celebrate the most important day of her life, the co-owner of KC Current posted beautiful pictures on her official Instagram account.

Also read: Patrick Mahomes’ Notorious Brother Jackson Once Faced the Wrath of a Fellow TikToker for His Inappropriate Behavior

Brittany Mahomes looks back at some precious memories

On their first wedding anniversary, the wife of Patrick Mahomes posted several pictures of their wedding day. She looked ethereal in her white Versace gown. The two-time MVP-winning QB donned a gray suit and looked sharp as a knife. One picture specifically can catch anyone’s attention. The picture showed the power couple kissing each other. She captioned it, “Our last kiss as fiancé’s.”

The Chiefs QB held his daughter in his arms. The couple then tied the knot at the beautiful location of Maui, Hawaii. Their then-1-year-old daughter served as the flower girl. Their big wedding day was an intimate affair. Only close friends and family members attended. Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of the 4x Pro Bowl, was the best man. Also, Travis Kelce, the star TE of the Chiefs, was his groomsman.

Brittany shows off her prized possession

The 27-year-old gave birth to her first daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021. The couple was ecstatic over the birth of her angelic daughter. Baby Sterling is often seen in her mother’s Instagram Stories. We can safely say that little Sterling gets “irritated“ because of her mother’s videotaping obsession. However, thanks to Brittany’s videotaping obsession, we got to see a special necklace that holds a lot of sentimental value.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

The couple went out to dine. She showed a beautiful rose necklace and captioned the picture, “My rose necklace he gave me at the alter on our wedding day, for the rose that started our relationship.”

It is heartwarming to see the couple stand by each other even after facing criticism and judgment.

Also read: Brittany Mahomes, Who is Taking Care of the House & Kids Without Patrick Mahomes, Gets Appreciation From Chiefs Fans for Her Sacrifices