Swifties Feel Travis Kelce Took Inspiration From Taylor Swift in Recent Outfit Upon Arrival at Buffalo

Travis Kelce loves to spend a major chunk of his wealth on his branded outfits, particularly focusing on his appearance when facing eager paparazzi outside the airport. This trait is cherished by his fans and Swifties alike. When Kelce sported yet another unique outfit recently, it didn’t long before sparking excitement among fans, and some even drew connections between his attire and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Chiefs’ stars arrived in the city a day earlier on Saturday, and photographers captured them in their stylish pre-game-day fits. However, everyone’s attention turned when they saw Travis Kelce.

Upon landing in Buffalo, observers spotted Kelce wearing a mustard yellow suit paired with a multicolored striped turtleneck. He matched his costume with a cranberry-colored beanie, a pair of brown shoes, and Aviator shades.

Fans were soon to point out how Kelce’s dapper outfit resembled the one Taylor Swift sported in her music video “Anti-Hero”, released in 2022. See it for yourself:

After pointing out the striking resemblance, Swifties felt that he took inspiration from his lover, TayTay, and wore the attire deliberately to showcase his unwavering love for the pop star. Praising his efforts, one fan wrote, “That’s actually really cute if it’s intentional”

Another one expressed, “These two have been waiting for each other OMG so in the cards. They are coming from a past life. Two sides of the same coin Love it”

A social media user mentioned, “He’s just supporting her”

Someone else wrote, “Yeah, they deserve each other…”

A fan curiously asked, “Does she pick these out? So curious.”

The Chiefs TE lives a colorful life, but when he recently updated his Instagram profile picture to a black-and-white one, he was once again on the Swifties’ radar. They thought this gesture was another display of support for the “Blank Space” singer, as several of Swift’s well-known friends had also changed their profile pictures to black and white. Fans consider it a publicity stunt preceding the release of Taylor’s new album, “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)“. However, no official release date for the upcoming album has been announced as of yet.

Jason Kelce Applauds Brother Travis’s Pre-Game-Day Fit

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason‘s podcast ‘New Heights’, also shared a brief clip of the former when he landed in Buffalo ahead of the big game. Reacting to this, the elder Kelce re-tweeted the video on X (formerly Twitter), quipping how Travis looked like he was auditioning for a Wes Anderson film, known for their eccentric visuals.

It’s worth noting that Jason consistently backs his younger brother, often applauding how he has elevated the league’s fashion game. Besides his brother excelling in style, Jason also takes pride in his on-field supremacy.

Having played 11 seasons in the league, Travis is making his 9th straight playoff appearance with the Chiefs since 2015. Moreover, the nine-time Pro Bowler has two Super Bowl rings and is very well on his way to securing his third.