Patrick Mahomes Reveals Andy Reid Gives Him the Look When Practicing Fancy Plays Instead Of Fundamentals

About a week after Patrick Mahomes stunned the NFL world with a riveting behind the back pass against the Lions, the quarterback now reveals HC Andy Reid is not a fan of him practising the tricks up his sleeves. In his latest interview with Chris Simms, the three-time Super Bowl revealed that HC Andy Reid gives him “the look” when he shifts his focus a bit too much on his fancy tricks.

Andy Reid unsurprisingly is a traditionalist and likes keeping things steady with a simple focus on fundamentals. So it’s not a shocker to discover that every time Patrick Mahomes tries back passes and other unorthodox passes a bit more than necessary, the HC gives a deadly stare which indicates to the QB that it’s time to go back practising the fundamentals.

“You just push it a little too far like throwing behind-the-back passes in practice and stuff like that, he’ll let you if the practice is going well… But if you do something that’s a little bit stepping out, he’ll give you that look and you know all right, let’s just get back to the fundamentals.”

Considering how often Patrick is seen being goofy during training, the QB must have experienced this deadly stare by Andy Reid quite often. What’s interesting however is that Coach Reid has the mode of intimidation in the middle of games as well.

While most tacticians on the field are seen yelling and cursing their hearts out, the KC Chiefs coach is often seen as calm head. However, as per Patrick, Coach Reid uses his dead stare effortlessly to let his players know that they have messed up.

Patrick Mahomes Exposes Andy Reid’s Intimidation Tactic

If the dialogue, ‘I am not angry, I am disappointed at you’ needed a brand ambassador, Coach Andy Reid would have been a favourite for the role. The KC Chiefs superstar likened coach Reid’s stare to the ones that dads deliver to let you know you are “stupid”.

“He has this stare [which is] when you know you did something wrong and your dad looks at you and gives you that look and you’re just like ‘all right that’s on me’… So he’ll just give you a look as you’re walking off and you’re like ‘Oh man I did something stupid’.”

So does this mean that Andy Reid never yells? That’s not true for Patrick Mahomes revealed that he does yell but rarely in public. The three-time Super Bowl winner revealed that Andy Reid doesn’t yell in meetings but he ensures that his frustration is heard either through his deadly stares or a slightly higher pitch in his voice.

With his newfound information on Coach Reid’s aversion to yelling, Travis Kelce’s heated exchange with him at the Super Bowl last year has a whole new perspective now. Safe to say, it’s unlikely that Coach Reid took the gesture kindly even if he publicly said otherwise.