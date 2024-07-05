Patrick Mahomes Sheds Light on Trash Talk Between New Receivers and Old Defense

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are gearing up for the upcoming season, bolstered by some exciting new talent. As defending champions, they are aiming for a three-peat and know that achieving this goal would require great team chemistry and all hands on deck. They are already off to a promising start, with their new wideouts building camaraderie with the defense through some spirited trash-talk.

Mahomes recently made a brief appearance on Riggle’s Picks to discuss the team’s preparations for the new season. He highlighted the competitive nature of their training sessions, noting that healthy trash talk has been beneficial. Mahomes remarked that it’s great to have those guys going up against such a great defense. It helps everyone get better. He stated,

“Honestly, it’s good for them to go up against our defense. I mean we had the best defense in the league this last year. For them to compete against those dudes and there’s a lot of trash talk. It’s a healthy trash talk but I love it, just being able to go up against the best of the best every single day.”

The 2-time MVP emphasized that players are even hungrier than last season, particularly newcomers who have yet to taste success. The Chiefs have added speedsters like Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, and Rees-Zammit, and Mahomes believes their addition has been a tremendous boost for their elite defense.

The Chiefs have brought in all these speed freaks and athletic guys as they prepare Mahomes and offense for another MVP season.

Patrick Mahomes is Coming Back With a Bang

Mahomes experienced his statistically worst season since becoming the Chiefs QB1 last year. Despite throwing a respectable 4183 yards and 27 TDs, he also recorded a career-high 14 picks. He also had a career-low QBR of 92.6. This was a stark contrast to his 2022 MVP season, where he threw for a career-best 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

However, it looks like he is determined to make a strong comeback. According to NBC Sports, with +450 odds, Mahomes is the favorite to clinch his 3rd MVP. He is followed by Stroud and Allen, each with +850 odds. Winning another MVP would place him in a prestigious company, shared by only six other players.

Last season, he relied on Spagnuolo’s elite defense to see out the games and secure victories take over the games, after doing significant damage in the 1st half.

This season, however, the Chiefs have bolstered their roster to provide Mahomes with better weapons and pass protection. They have signed Hollywood Brown, Rees Zammit, TE Irv Smith, Phillip Brooks, and Jaaron Hayek. Additionally, they added TE Baylor Cup, Gs McKade Mettauer, and Nick Torres.

The draft further strengthened their team with TE Jared Wiley, C Hunter Nourzad, G C.J. Hanson, OT Kingsley Suamataia, and WR Xavier Worthy. With these additions, the Chiefs have created an optimal environment for Mahomes to potentially secure another MVP award.