Patrick Mahomes Should Be Making “$100 Million A Year”: Mike Florio

Despite being the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is not even among the top three highest-paid players in his position in terms of annual average value. While restructuring his contract puts his average per year at $52.7 million, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence have higher annual averages.

Advertisement

But whether they base Mahomes’ annual earnings on the restructured rate or the original rate ($45 million), Mike Florio argues that the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player should be raking in a nine-figure average salary per year. The ‘Pro Football Talk’ host believes the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback deserves this amount because of the attention he brings to his team and the league.

“He should be getting a hundred million a year. He is the most popular, the most skilled, the representative the league could ever want.”

Florio believes Patrick Mahomes deserves that number because he’s one of the most recognizable players in the league. That popularity makes him readily marketable to the audiences as an athlete or a family man. In addition to his exemplary talents in the gridiron, he could also be the league’s most valuable player off the field because of the revenue the NFL generates because of him.

Even if he’s not the highest-paid quarterback on paper, Mahomes pulls additional income through bonuses in winning the Super Bowl or taking home the Most Valuable Player award. Based on his contract, he earned an extra $2.5 million for leading the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII. He took home another $1.25 million for being the 2022 NFL MVP and leading the Chiefs to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes Might Not Play for Long

After three Super Bowl victories in the last five seasons, the former Texas Tech standout has nothing to prove. His credentials should be enough for enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But he’s just turning 29 years old and has a lot of football left in him. Likewise, chasing Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl titles should keep him motivated.

However, as Florio pointed out, Patrick Mahomes might consider retirement if it takes much time from his family. As a father of two, the three-time Super Bowl MVP might not want to miss important milestones of his kids, like sporting activities, recitals, or birthdays.

“Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick Mahomes, said on a podcast about the possibility that he won’t play as long as Tom Brady did, and the thing that will keep him from doing it is if his family ever needs him, he won’t play. Possibly wanna be around for his kids, go to their activities, their sporting events, etc. If the family balance is out of whack, then Mahomes might say, ‘I’m done,'” Florio added.

Randi Mahomes spoke on behalf of her son during her recent appearance on the Mom Game Podcast. Simple math also reveals that if Mahomes played as long as Brady did, his children, Sterling Skye and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Mahomes III, would be adults by the time he retires.

Patrick Mahomes has eight years left in his contract, including the 2024 season. There’s a chance he might not finish it and step into retirement or renegotiate his deal. Regardless of his decision, providing for his family is the least of his problems. In addition to his football money and endorsements, he has invested his wealth in sports teams, startups, and dining establishments.