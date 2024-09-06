mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes Shows Great Leadership In Retrieving Xavier Worthy’s First Ever Touchdown Memento

Suresh Menon
Published

Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Xavier Worthy stunned the NFL world today by scoring a touchdown in his first-ever touch in the NFL. While the rookie’s electric start had the fans on their toes, Patrick Mahomes soon melted the fiery excitement in the stands with his heartwarming gesture of retrieving Worthy’s first-ever TD ball.

In footage that has now gone viral, Patrick Mahomes is seen asking for Worthy’s touchdown-scoring ball from support staff on the sidelines while the rookie and his teammates were celebrating.

Considering how special of an occasion it was for Worthy, it’s heartening to see Mahomes ensuring it stays memorable for him by securing the ball from the staff. This gesture also shows Mahomes’ greatness as a leader as well.

As impressed and touched as Mahomes was from the rookie’s play, what enamored the QB the most was Xavier’s presence.

“Just having him out there, it just opens up stuff. You saw when he’s out there, they’re playing shell coverages. It’s getting guys like [Travis Kelce] and it’s getting guys like [Rashee Rice] open underneath…”

This statement from Patrick once again shows that for him, the impact players can have on the team is paramount to their individual accolades. But at the same time, the Chiefs QB is not the one to shy away from preserving and celebrating his achievements. After all, he is quite used to it at this point thanks to the massive collection of accolades he has.

Patrick Mahomes Breaks Yet Another Franchise Record

For Patrick Mahomes, breaking records is almost like an everyday occurrence. Case in point, Game 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. The season had not even started properly but halfway into the game, Patrick leaped past Chiefs legend and Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most passing yards in the history of the franchise. Mahomes’ 28,541 passing yards over Dawson’s 28,507 has also made him the only active QB to hold his team’s all-time passing record.

Fortunately for Mahomes, the record-breaking performance also brings another good news with it. Mahomes is now in touching distance to be the fastest player in NFL history to breach the 30,000 passing yards mark. Before the season, Mahomes needed an average of 131.2 passing yards in 12 matches to beat Matthew Stafford’s record.

While Mahomes is aspiring for nothing less than a career like Tom Brady, the distance between them is way too far at this point in time. But if Mahomes were to do the three-peat this year, narratives could flip easily.

