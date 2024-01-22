Patrick Mahomes’ Teammate Expresses Frustration for Getting Drug Tested on His Birthday After Beating the Bills

Sunday came as a double bash for the Kansas City Chiefs, first with a 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills and second as L’Jarius Sneed’s birthday. The star cornerback for the Chiefs, who was drafted in 2020 as the 138th overall pick, turned 27 on Sunday. The celebrations after Patrick Mahomes’ first road playoff didn’t take long to turn sour, as the league apparently had a surprise under their sleeves — a drug test.

The joyous victory included the Chiefs punching their ticket to the AFC Championship for the sixth consecutive time. However, the NFL had other plans, putting to use their random drug test policy. Sneed, who has been tested ‘randomly’ quite a few times this season, took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustration. He said,

Before the random drug test, Sneed was elated by the win on his birthday, as the Chiefs now advance to the AFC Championship. He captured the moment in a selfie video that made its way into the Chiefs’ X page with a ‘BDAY DUB‘ caption. The star CB can be heard saying, “I got me a Birthday win. It’s a W. On to the next, baby!”

L’Jarius won his first Super Bowl against the Chiefs last year but still lacks a Pro Bowl selection or an All-Pro nod. Unfortunately, none of this has stopped the NFL from bringing him under the HGH test.

L’Jarius Sneed’s Impressive Divisional Round Display at Patrick Mahomes’ First Road Playoff Game

The unexpected NFL crackdown on L’Jarius Sneed might have been a disappointment, but his Divisional Round display was nothing short of impressive. In the high-stakes matchup against the Buffalo Bills, he and other Chiefs secondary had a powerful display. Sneed alone tallied 5 tackles and two more assisted tackles in the matchup.

Additionally, Bills WR Stefon Diggs was restricted to three catches for just 21 yards. This did not come as a surprise, as their 3-point loss in Week 14 against the Bills saw Diggs deliver under 30 yards. Sneed proudly shut down the star receiver, whom he holds in high regard.

“He’s a great receiver. Smart, a great route runner, and I think that’s why he’s been hard working. That’s why he’s been one of the top receivers in the league,” said Sneed about Stefon Diggs ahead of the game.

L’Jarius Sneed, who shut down the Bills’ No. 1 pass catcher, hasn’t made it to the Pro Bowl despite being nominated five times. But, to top it all, Mahomes’ first playoff road game gave the Kansas City Chiefs a strong postseason standing. The Super Bowl LVII winners will compete for the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens in another game on the opponent’s turf.