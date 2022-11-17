Patrick Mahomes & $8 Million Worth Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy Win Connection Stems From a Miraculous Chiefs Comeback

Patrick Mahomes is a poster boy of the NFL. In such a quick time, Mahomes has established himself as one of the most bankable quarterbacks in the competition.

Roped in by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes has already guided them to a Super Bowl win and has made his team a constant in the playoffs in recent years.

As a result, the Chiefs offered him a whopping $503 million, 10-year contract in 2020 which he gleefully accepted. However, many experts reckon that the Chiefs still got themselves a bargain which is enough to prove how highly he is rated.

As it turns out, Mahomes is not only responsible for inspiring innumerable youngsters to take up the game but has also played a major role in the creation of a chartbuster.

This might sound a little weird but is 100% true. Patrick Mahomes played a massive role in the creation of $8 million worth music star Megan Thee Stallion’s award-winning song ‘Savage.’

Patrick Mahomes ‘Unknowingly’ Played a Massive Role In The Creation Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy-Winner ‘Savage’

J. White, who produced the bumper hit sat down for an interview with E! where he explained how big a role Mahomes played in creation of ‘Savage.’ He revealed that the story goes back to the day when he was watching a Kansas City vs Houston Texans game.

White was distraught with the way the Chiefs were doing as they were trailing by 21 points at one stage. However, Patrick Mahomes worked his magic once again and ultimately ended up guiding his team to a victory.

White stated that he was never going to go to the studio next day in case the Chiefs would have lost and ‘Savage’ wouldn’t have been curated. “If we didn’t win that game, I was going to stay in my hotel. I kid you not. I was going to be too hurt,” White had said.

However, an elated White went to the studio, heard the lyrics, pulled out some incredible music and we ended up getting a smash hit which went on to win two Grammy’s. The album sold over 3 million copies and went crazy viral on Tik Tok.

When you are a star as influential as Mahomes, you might even unknowingly end up contributing massively to a lot of great things and this is one such story.

