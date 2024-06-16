Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shows Off Her Incredibly Huge Wardrobe Collection While Planning for a Month-Long Trip

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is one of the most stylish WAGs in the NFL and likes to show her panache by dressing up for the occasion. The former soccer player even showed everyone her keen sense of style when she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in an elegant swimsuit. It was, therefore, only expected that Brittany would have a massive wardrobe collection. And in her recent Instagram story, she confirmed just that.

Brittany recently took to Instagram to share an update about her upcoming month-long trip, which she and Patrick are taking before the season starts in September. The power couple, along with their two little ones, did exactly the same thing last year. In her post, Brittany gave fans a glimpse of her packing process for the trip while unintentionally displaying a section of her massive wardrobe.

Packing for a long trip is a daunting and tedious task for anyone. It’s even harder if you’re someone like Brittany. Aside from being a wife, mother, and owner of Kansas City Current, she is also an influencer, which was noticeable from her large collection of boots and footwear.

If you follow her on social media, you know red is her color. So it wasn’t surprising to see that Brittany owns four pairs of red leather boots and three pairs of red sneakers.

In the post, clothes were seen scattered on the floor, as Brittany lay down along with the family dog, Silver. She looked knackered from all the planning, which her caption confirmed: “Ask me how packing for a 4-week trip is going.”

If just a section of her wardrobe looked like this, the entire collection must be even more impressive. That said, the KC Current owner wowed fans yet again recently at the Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Brittany Mahomes Stuns at the Ring Ceremony

Brittany showcased her eye for style and fashion recently while attending the Super Bowl ring ceremony along with her husband, Patrick Mahomes. Exuding main character vibes, she wore a stunning crimson-colored dress. The allure of her off-the-shoulder velvet outfit was enhanced by shimmering red tassels along the border.

To complete her impeccable look, she carried a satin red clutch, paired with matching heels and elegant star-shaped hoops. Her hairstyle, half-up, and half-down with curls at the bottom, perfectly complemented her ensemble for the special occasion. Notably, her dress was designed by Taylor Swift’s stylist, Venetia Kidd.

#Chiefs Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the ring ceremony red carpet Thursday pic.twitter.com/Dhrk1wxw65 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 14, 2024

She showed everyone yet again that it’s Brittany Mahomes’ world, and we are just living in it. That said, the former soccer star and her husband will be taking the well-deserved time off before the chaos of the gridiron ensues.