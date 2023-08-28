Patriots’ $4,000,000 Addition Ezekiel Elliott Reveals What Made Him Sign Up for Bill Belichick’s Offense

Looks like the New England Patriots have won big by adding Ezekiel Elliott to their roster. Elliott has also secured himself a nice paycheck of $4,000,000 in 2023. However, Elliott is not just here for the money. The right-back is genuinely thrilled about the new chapter in his NFL career. In a recent interview, Elliott gave a clear glimpse into his mindset ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Advertisement

Ezekiel Elliott recently gave an interview to reporter Tamara Brown where he talked about his trade and his anticipation of working under the guidance of Bill Belichick. Elliott gave the impression that his decision to join the Patriots was not a rash one. Apparently, Elliott had multiple options in the free-agent market.

Ezekiel Elliott Feels Positive About Bill Belichick’s Offense

Talking on the field after a training session, while reflecting on how he feels positive in the new team environment, Elliott shared how his decision to join Bill Belichick and the Patriots came to fruition. Brown asked Zeke, “What attracted you about coming into this Patriots organization?” The right-back replied,

Advertisement

“Just the importance of the back in this offense. I think this is definitely a team that wants to run the ball and be balanced. I’ve known Rhamondre for a couple years, and so it’s nice having him in the running back room. I think I’ve been a good fit and I’m having fun.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1694142407187845142?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Zeke has a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. It comprises a $3 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus. The contract has potential benefits of up to $6 million which would be unlocked if Elliott satisfies certain conditions. These conditions include him playing at least 70% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps and having 1475 yards in the scrimmage, which to be honest sounds like a lot for a running back. Money aside, for now, Ezekiel Elliott is just focusing on his game and contributing to the offense strategies of Bill Belichick.

New Challenge and Opportunity in the AFC East for Ezekiel Elliott

Transitioning to a new team, that too New England Patriots, seems to be going smoothly for Ezekiel Elliott. The former Dallas running back is now looking to mark his territory in the AFC East this coming season. A fresh start means a fresh coach and different strategies. However, that does not seem to be a problem for Zeke. Talking about Bill Belichick, Elliott said only two words – “Funny guy.”

A new sense of enthusiasm has been running through Elliott ever since he made the move to the New England Patriots. Talking about his role in the team’s strategy, he said, “Shoot, just going out and competing for a championship. It feels good. I’ve been at home for a while, so it feels good to get back to ball, getting out there on the field and playing the game that I love.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1691845646452449518?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ezekiel Elliott spent years with the Dallas Cowboys. With his move to the AFC East now, the running back is relishing the new challenge and opportunity. Football fans are eagerly waiting to satisfy their curiosity about how this move pans out for all parties involved.