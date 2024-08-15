Patriots Apologise For Spelling Legend Vince Wilfork’s Name Wrong In Skit Featuring Druski and Michael Rubin

It has only been a month since Tom Brady was honored with an induction into the Patriots HOF. But the list of players that once made Patriots the greatest team ever is surely never ending.

The team honored two of their most coveted names- Vince Wilfork and Julian Edelman with a twist. However, their latest attempt left fans scratching their heads, raising concerns and finally causing the Patriots to issue an apology.

In a skit featuring Druski and Michael Rubin decked out in Patriots jerseys, everything seemed perfect, until it didn’t. Druski sported Julian Edelman’s jersey while Rubin rocked Vince Wilfork’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

However, the funny homage took a funnier twist. Fans noticed Wilfork’s name was spelled incorrectly on the back of Rubin’s jersey with an extra ‘L’ and didn’t leave it unattended. Many quickly popped up in the comment section with their questions. One fan pointed out, “Who spelled Wilfork’s name wrong…. ?” The Patriots didn’t shy away from the mix-up, responding with a lighthearted apology, and naming their new equipment manager for making the hasty mistake.

“Sorry about the extra L, we made it in 15 min before practice with an awesome new equipment manager ‍♂️,” replied the Patriots.

Despite the hiccup, the skit itself was a hit. Meanwhile, the Patriots also earned respect as they can surely take a joke just as well as they can dish one out. After all, even legends aren’t immune to a little fun at their expense. Others also rushed to the comments with their hilarious responses.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman React to Patriots Funny Skit

Brady and Edelman couldn’t help but join in on the fun after the Patriots’ hilarious skit featuring Druski and Michael Rubin. The mix-up with Vince Wilfork’s name on Rubin’s jersey had everyone talking, and Brady found the whole thing particularly entertaining. He jumped into the comments, laughing along with everyone else and cheekily demanding, “I want ALL the outtakes!!!!.”

Julian Edelman, never one to miss out on a good laugh, chimed in through his ‘Games with Names’ account, giving Rubin some props for his effort, “@michaelrubin using the body to create separation #11.”

The laughter didn’t stop there, with Dez Bryant adding his own laughing emojis and The Pivot Podcast crew joining the party with, “Mannnnn.” Even Fanatics Fest couldn’t resist, commenting, “ y’all are CRAZY!”

It’s clear that this little Patriots blunder gave everyone a good reason to laugh, proving once again that even the biggest names in football love a bit of playful banter.