Patriots Deemed the “Chicago Bulls Post-Jordan” Upon Getting Rejected By Brandon Aiyuk

Colin Cowherd yesterday won the internet’s brownie points for using the most accurate way to describe the New England Patriots’ current state by referring them as the NFL’s version of Chicago Bulls Post-Jordan. What prompted Colin for this brutal assessment? Brandon Aiyuk’s rejection.

Yesterday, NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the reports stating that the Patriots’ concrete proposal to sign Brandon Aiyuk was rejected by the player. What made things embarrassing for New England fans was the fact that their team agreed to compensate the WR based on his demands. So when the player is rejecting the money, it simply means one thing – the project isn’t exciting enough.

Reacting to this snub, Cowherd used the “Chicago Bulls Post-Jordan” reference to describe the current state of the Patriots. The popular broadcaster noted that all these years, Tom Brady singlehandedly made New England the place to be. But since his absence, the Patriots are not only unable to win games but also become undesirable – the exact effects faced by the Bulls post Jordan’s exit.

“Aiyuk basically said No, thank you, [and] he called it off. To me, the Patriots are becoming the Chicago Bulls post Jordan. It’s not just that the Bulls couldn’t win. They went from totally cool to the most uncool franchise in the league. That’s what the Patriots had become with Brady. Brady was so great he made you forget how badly the Patriots drafted the offensive side of the ball.”

As harsh as it may sound, one has to acknowledge that there is an element of truth in Colin’s words. Patriots have been one of the worst landing spots for any player since TB12’s exit. To make matters worse for New England, even their highly touted rookies are not performing at an NFL ready level.

Drake Maye’s Poor Outings In Training Camp Mounts Further Problems in NewEngland

When the Patriots drafted Drake Maye, many expected him to be the successor to the Tom Brady filled hole in New England. After all, he along with Jayden Daniels, and Caleb Williams were the crown jewel of the 2024 class of QBs.

While Daniels and Williams have managed to impress coaches in their respective teams in preseason, Drake Maye per reports is having absolute stinkers. This has also led to the HC Jared Meyo officially announcing 34 year old Jacoby Brissett as the QB1 currently.

Considering the sorry state of affairs at the offensive side of things, it’s no wonder that top players like Brandon Aiyuk are rejecting the Boston based franchise. As Colin noted, Brady during his stint did immense patchwork to not let the gaping holes be visible. But the truth of the matter today is that the wholesale are too much in the sinking New England ship.

Maye, who was supposed to be their ray of hope has so far failed to impress coaches. If the rookie doesn’t manage to turn this around come September, this will be one long season for New England fans.