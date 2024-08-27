mobile app bar

Patriots Fans Sympathize as Jerod Mayo Cuts QB Bailey Zappe From the 53-Man Roster

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sport

The New England Patriots are reportedly moving on from their playmaker Bailey Zappe, who spent two seasons with the team in Foxborough. During his tenure, the QB participated in 14 games, starting eight. Despite a promising beginning, the 25-year-old couldn’t bag a permanent spot in the team, especially with the team revamping their quarterback room. And as expected, this development has left many Patriots fans disappointed.

Once the news of Zappe’s departure surfaced online, fans quickly sympathized with the 2022 NFL draftee. While one fan complained that Zappe “never had a chance” to begin with, another was completely puzzled by the move.

A third fan remained highly optimistic, suggesting that Zappe might return to the practice squad. Meanwhile, another fan felt that Zappe wasn’t given a fair chance to succeed with the Patriots.

The Western Kentucky alum, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was released last year as well but later rejoined the practice squad. He ended the season as the starting quarterback for the final six games.

That said, while Zappe’s departure has left many disappointed, one move that was highly anticipated was the potential ousting of Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney. And just a few hours after Zappe’s departure, reports suggest that Toney is facing a similar fate.

Kadarius Toney falls victim to Chiefs’ roster cuts ahead of 105th NFL season

According to Ian Rapoport, the defending champs have decided to waive Toney just days before the 2024 NFL season. This move may be due to his lackluster performance in preseason games, which included penalties and negative receiving yards.

Additionally, his time with the Chiefs was far from smooth due to injuries and inconsistent performance. In fact, even with Marquise Brown’s injury, Toney’s chances of securing a spot on the team seemed uncertain. This had previously led to questions about his role in the Chiefs’ plans for the upcoming season.

As the 2024 season inches closer, the Chiefs have made several other cuts, including:

  •  CB Miles Battle
  • QB Ian Book
  • CB Ekow Boye-Doe
  • WR Phillip Brooks
  • DE Owen Carney
  • DT Alex Gubner
  • CB Kelvin Joseph
  • G Griffin McDowell
  • LS Randen Plattner
  • WR Kyle Sheets
  • TE Geor’quarius Spivey
  • G Nick Torres

It’s worth mentioning that Toney still has the potential to attract a lot of suitors for the 2024 season. As Rapoport puts it, “The talented playmaker’s story isn’t done yet.”

