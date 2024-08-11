mobile app bar

Rob Gronkowski Wants the Patriots to Cut Bailey Zappe

Rob Gronkowski and Bailey Zappe
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski may have hung up his cleats, but his loyalty to the Patriots remains as strong as ever. Recently, the former tight end took a close look at the Patriots’ quarterback situation with his veteran’s lens and didn’t hesitate to speak out about what he believes should happen next. His first target was none other than Bailey Zappe.

During his appearance on FS1’s “First Things First,” Gronk asserted that his former club should cut ties with Bailey, as the third-year quarterback is taking up valuable reps from aspiring talents like Drake Maye and Joe Milton.

Given that this can’t continue until the start of the regular season, Gronk believes it’s time for the Patriots to either let Zappe go or trade him so he can have a chance to shine with another team. He said:

“Bailey Zappe needs to be freed… He’s taking away reps from Drake Maye and Joe Milton. Bailey Zappe is not going to be on that team by the end of training camp.” 

That said, Zappe’s performance in the Patriots’ preseason opener didn’t help his case. Fans booed him as he took the field, as they were eager to see more of Maye, who got to play just six snaps. Even sixth-round rookie Milton wowed the audience with his quarterbacking.

Therefore, it’s understandable why Gronkowski’s call for Zappe’s departure resonates with many fans who believe it’s time to give the younger QBs more opportunities.

Gronkowski’s straightforward take sparks mixed reactions

Gronk has always been known for his straightforward approach, but this time, his take on Zappe stirred the pot. While most agreed with the former tight end, some with a touch of sarcasm, others defended Zappe, a familiar face in Boston, arguing that the criticism directed at him is unwarranted. See for yourselves:

The timing of Gronk’s comments is notable. In the preseason game against the Panthers, Zappe had a mediocre performance. He took the field in the first quarter and played until almost the end of the third quarter.

Replacing Drake Maye, he managed to keep the Patriots in the game throughout the second quarter. While the opponents failed to score, Joe Milton III came in and added a few more points, leading to a 17-3 victory.

