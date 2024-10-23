Who Will the Browns Start at QB After Signing Bailey Zappe Following Deshaun Watson’s Injury?

Cleveland Browns’ plan to stick with Deshaun Watson this season failed massively, as he not only struggled on the field but also ended up sustaining a season-ending injury. The only silver lining for the Browns regarding Watson’s injury is that it happened before the trade deadline, allowing the team to sign Bailey Zappe from the Chiefs’ practice squad.

So is Zappe supposed to be Watson’s successor? The latest reports reveal otherwise.

According to sources from Athletic senior journalist Dianna Russini, the Browns have decided to reward veteran Jameis Winston with the QB1 tag. This is quite an interesting development because, based on their matchup against the Bengals last Sunday, all signs would have pointed toward Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who held his own exceptionally well.

During the clash, Winston was listed among the inactives as the third emergency QB, while it was Thompson-Robinson who was subbed in after Deshaun’s season-ending injury.

Another reason many expected Dorian to start was his age and skill set. At just 24 years old, Thompson-Robinson is an exciting talent who provides the Browns’ offense with a dual-threat ability that none of the other playmakers possess.

With the playoff dream almost out of reach at a 1-6 record, backing the youngster with support and game time would have been ideal. Adding 25-year-old Bailey Zappe to the mix would also provide a great competitive option for the team if Dorian fails to impress.

With such an exciting and fan-favorite option available, why are the Bears giving Winston the starting spot? The answer lies in Jameis’ performance against the Bengals.

Jameis Winston deserves to start for the Cleveland Browns

Despite having just four minutes to salvage the game, Jameis Winston stretched the field and played more than Thompson-Robinson had during his extended cameo earlier. Not only was the ball moving more quickly, but the passing efficiency also improved under Jameis. While Dorian threw two picks for 84 yards, Jameis threw none for 67 yards, along with a touchdown.

The difference when Jameis stepped onto the field for Thompson-Robinson was night and day, and the stats show why. This is no slight against the youngster, either. However, in two seasons, with only 1 touchdown and 6 interceptions to your name, it’s completely fair to understand why the Browns don’t yet trust him as the starter, despite the exciting potential he embodies.

In Jameis Winston, the Browns have a calm head with nearly a decade-long experience of grinding in the league. While he is not the most efficient passer, Jameis has had an uncanny knack for scoring touchdowns throughout his career, and at this stage, the Browns need points more than anything.

Another reason why making Jameis the starter makes sense is because it buys some time for Bailey to settle in and for Dorian to improve.