Patriots Legend Calls Coach Tony Dungy’s Steelers Take, “Absolutely Ridiculous”

Even though Mike Tomlin kept his playoffs streak alive, the Steelers barely snuck into the playoffs. However, they again saw the exit sign after the wildcard round. To think that bringing two new QBs, each with their own pros and cons, will help them go all the way, is astounding. But legendary ex-coach Tony Dungy doesn’t think so.

Advertisement

Dungy and Rodney Harrison named their ‘new’ Super Bowl contenders during the recent Football Night in America episode. However, to the surprise of many, the former Colts HC pegged the Steelers as his dark horse for winning it all. The statement left Harrison flabbergasted and he termed it “absolutely ridiculous”, but Tony justified his train of thought.

He asserted that Pittsburgh has been knocking on the door for the past few seasons but couldn’t make any headway because of inadequate shot-calling. Dungy pointed out that the Steelers snuck into the playoffs despite bad QB play. Hall of Fame coach stated,

“I’m going to give you a team that nobody’s really is thinking of- the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have been very good, in the hunt, they just haven’t had great QB play since Ben Roethlisberger. They snuck into playoffs with average QB play. I like Mike Tomlin and what he brings. They’ve got that belief. They added Patrick Queen and then just a feeling like, we got a QB that can win some games for us.”

Rodney vehemently disagreed with the Super Bowl-winning coach and couldn’t believe what he just heard from someone like Dungy. He felt Tony was overhyping the Steelers’ 2 QBs and asserted they might compete for a playoff spot with 9 wins but the Super Bowl is a distant dream. Harrison said,

“A Super Bowl contender? Coach, you are high on Russell Wilson and Justin Field hype. Are you kidding me? Now, maybe 9-8 and fight for the playoff position but Super Bowl contender, make sure you guys record this. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

He may be right. Even the most optimistic Steelers fans might not be willing to pin their hopes on two underperforming QBs.

Many like Colin Cowherd even feel that given the strength of their schedule, Tomlin’s steak might end this season and Art Rooney might be looking for a change.

The belief that Wilson might rejuvenate his career in Pittsburgh seems dwindling as many expect Justin Fields to take over mid-season because of the system, the new OC might employ in the upcoming season.

Steelers Will Have a QB Media Rumble On Their Hands

Mike Tomlin bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields was the biggest story this off-season for Steel City fans. Two QBs who have the potential to get the starting job have put the Steelers in the limelight. While Tomlin has named Russ a probable starter for the 2024-25 season because of his pedigree and experience, many believe Fields could potentially take over as early as this season.

As per Steelers Depot, Albert Breer stated that Fields is a better personality fit for the Steelers than Wilson. He is someone who is better prepared to do anything for the team. His running ability and willingness to take hits and make plays are more suited for the system that Arthur Smith is going to run in Pittsburgh.

Smith likes to play hardball, with emphasis on the running game and likes his QBs to be more mobile. The Steelers have added more pass protection which bodes well for Fields. Russ came under criticism from Sean Payton for being too camera-friendly and focusing on things outside football. While there was nothing but praise for Justin’s attitude from the Bears camp.

Wilson’s former teammates have also spoken about his personality issues, claiming he is self-absorbed. If any of these problems resurface again in Pittsburgh, the organization has Fields to turn to. However, it is hard to see Russ lose the job in the training camp or pre-season.

He would have to perform really badly to even make loyalists like Tomlin bench him. Mike is a better man-manager than Payton and doesn’t like to air the club’s dirty laundry. He might be crucial in handling Wilson and the media spotlight that came when they signed him.

Russell has been making efforts to ingratiate himself with his teammates. Many feel if Wilson locks the QB1 spot, Justin might be used as a punt returner alongside Cordaralle Patterson.