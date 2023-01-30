Chiefs’ Heiress Gracie Hunt Breaks the Internet With a ‘Wild Celebration’ Video After Patrick Mahomes-Led Chiefs’ Conference Championship Win

The Cincinnati Bengals were absolutely buzzing with a lot of trash talk before the Conference Championship game. In fact, a few of their players had no problem in calling ‘Arrowhead’ stadium as ‘Burrowhead.’

Kansas City Chiefs have now well and truly replied in a savage manner by sealing the deal on the field. Although it wasn’t a one-sided clash like the 49ers vs Eagles one, the Chiefs looked comfortable for the most part of the game.

Patrick Mahomes’ unit started off by establishing a 7-point lead before halftime and although the Bengals tried making a comeback in the final quarter, their efforts yielded no results and in the end, Mahomes’ army prevailed.

Also Read: Brittany Mahomes, Who is Taking Care of the House & Kids Without Patrick Mahomes, Gets Appreciation From Chiefs Fans for Her Sacrifices

Gracie Hunt celebrates Chiefs’ Conference Championship win

After the game, Kansas City fans went absolutely crazy. Among all the people who wildly celebrated the win was Chiefs’ heiress Gracie Hunt. Gracie couldn’t stop herself from lying down on the ground and doing all sorts of crazy dance steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

Gracie has been religiously following and supporting the Chiefs which is why she absolutely deserves to roll around in the stadium to celebrate the gigantic achievement. Not long ago, Gracie had set the Internet on fire after uploading as few pictures in a special bikini inspired by the colors of the Kansas City franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

While the Chiefs have wobbled a bit whenever Patrick has had a bad day, they sure have rectified all the errors which could have prevented them from reaching the Super Bowl. The biggest positive for the Chiefs is that now they have a couple of weeks time to recover from whatever niggles a few players are carrying.

Mahomes’ ankle injury was a massive talking point ahead of the clash. Even star Tight End Travis Kelce was listed as questionable for the Conference Championship clash a couple of days ago. So the break is definitely going to help them come out feeling fitter and better on the big night.

The stage is set, we have got our two finalists and a nail-biting finale is what we all are waiting for.

Also Read: “Welcome to Killing County”: Colin Kaepernick Continues to Campaign Against Police Brutality With Latest Documentary on Killings in Bakersfield