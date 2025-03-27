Shedeur Sanders to Cleveland Browns? Analyst Makes a Bold Pick for Deion Sanders’ Son After Russell Wilson’s ‘Giant’ Move

The New York Giants appear to be all set at the quarterback position heading into the 2025 season. They have now signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million contract right on the heels of a two-year, $8 million deal with Jameis Winston. Caught in the immediate wake of the aftermath, however, is none other than the former Colorado Buffalo, Shedeur Sanders.

After months of speculations and scouting reports suggested that Sanders was all but guaranteed to be the Giants’ next quarterback, he now finds himself in a much more uncertain situation heading into night one of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, Fox Sports’ longstanding personality, Colin Cowherd, doesn’t believe that New York’s business dealings will impact the overall draft stock of the 23-year-old signal caller. In highlighting that the second-generation sensation is now at risk of going to the most dreaded franchise for a rookie QB, the analyst proclaimed that Sanders is now better off in Cleveland rather than New York.

“It does appear Cleveland, and I think this is a good fit, is going to take Shedeur Sanders. So, Cam Ward is going to number one. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland is going to go number two. The Giants got wind of it, and they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and they are probably into Travis Hunter… The Giants are stuck… They have made horrible decisions,” Cowherd said on his podcast.

Citing the mismanagement that resulted in the Daniel Jones contract extension and the subsequent release of Saquon Barkley, the controversial media personality argued that “Cleveland is now a better version of the Giants.”

Favoring the likes of a young prospect such as Sanders over the aging-veteran duo of Wilson and Winston, Cowherd now maintains that the Browns are showing more signs of stability than their NFC counterparts.

Considering that neither of the two passers is likely to remain in the New York QB room for very long, the franchise will be forced to continue its search for a long-term solution sooner than later. As for Shedeur, there could be more teams that try to bring him on.

Raiders interested in Shedeur?

Having lacked production at the QB position for the better part of the last five years, the Las Vegas Raiders could prove to be a last-minute contender for the Sanders sweepstakes. Should the Browns choose to pass on Sanders on draft night, the Raiders would find themselves in an incredibly ideal situation.

The three teams that sit between Cleveland and Las Vegas in the draft happen to be the Giants, the New England Patriots, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, all of whom are content with their current QB situations.

Should the Browns decide to favor the two-way tactics of Travis Hunter or even the edge-rushing capabilities of Abdul Carter, it seems increasingly likely that Sanders would fall to the Raiders.

Considering that Sanders has a documented relationship with the franchise’s latest owner, Tom Brady, Las Vegas appears to be the most likely destination for the 2024 Golden Arm winner after Cleveland. Nevertheless, both the Raiders and Sanders will find themselves at the mercy of a franchise that is known for its reputation of spending top picks on quarterback prospects.