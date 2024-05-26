mobile app bar

Patriots Matthew Judon Shows Healed Biceps by Pulling Drake Maye’s Leg

Ayush Juneja
Published

Matthew Judon and Drake Maye; Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots rolled their dice on Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL draft after enduring several years of subpar QB performance. However, it seems the franchise could have done without selecting Maye, as they have a hidden passing talent in their ranks in Matthew Judon, who not only threw a dime at youth football camp in style but also threw a jab at his new QB teammate.

Judon, Patriots’ star outside linebacker, took to his Instagram Story with a brief clip, showing his progress from an injury he suffered in week 4 of the 2023 season. Judon is seen passing a perfect dart in the middle of the field, followed by a celebratory dance.

He also cheekily added a humorous caption on the video, tagging Drake Maye and quipping that the former NC State QB doesn’t stand a chance against him.

“[Drake Maye] ain’t got s**t on me,” Judon wrote.

It seems Matthew Judon is recovering nicely from his torn lower bicep. However, while the star linebacker is making progress with his injury, rookie Drake Maye is having a gala time at the OTAs alongside his fellow teammates.

Bonding Grows Among Boston Rookies

Drake Maye might not get to start any games this season, as the Patriots have Jacoby Brissett ready to take the reins. But that didn’t stop the rookie QB from planning ahead. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Maye and the Patriots’ rookie wideouts, Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, were seen spending extra time on the practice field.

They were reportedly the last three players on the field, which speaks volumes about their dedication and camaraderie. While Drake is diligently working on throws that he needs to improve, Polk and Baker are helping him by running those routes. One could arguably say that the new era in Boston has begun, and the Patriots are making all the right moves in the right direction.

However, the franchise still needs a lot of rebuilding before they can finally call themselves a Super Bowl contender. And it seems they are taking steps in the right direction, especially Maye. Considering their schedule, it is likely they won’t win many games this season, but it might help them find out who and what they need for the future.

