Did Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Advise Taylor Swift to Date Rob Gronkowski Instead of Travis Kelce?

Before Taylor Swift became a household name and began gracing Arrowhead Stadium with her presence for leisure, she was a teenage sensation just embarking on her musical journey. In 2010, she seized the opportunity to hold her inaugural concert at the legendary Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared an interesting tidbit about the 14-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift. He disclosed that her inaugural concert at Foxborough coincided with his birthday on June 5, 2010. Kraft managed to convince Taylor and her family that she had the potential to fill the entire Gillette Stadium, and indeed, she did. When she later returned to Foxborough donning Chiefs merchandise just last year, Kraft warmly greeted her with a framed ticket from that very first sold-out concert.

Moreover, in a light-hearted remark, Kraft jokingly suggested that, given Taylor’s success, she should have considered dating Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) instead of Travis Kelce, playfully noting that Gronk is more handsome.

During her inaugural tour — the Fearless Tour — Taylor Swift delivered a sensational, sold-out performance at Gillette Stadium. Drawing an audience of 57,000, she made history as the first female artist to headline a concert on the Patriots’ home turf. The significance of that night is immortalized within the stadium itself, with a prominent poster commemorating the event.

Robert Kraft’s gesture of presenting Taylor with a framed ticket not only reflects the warmth of their relationship but also underscores the unique bond between the Patriots owner and the “Blank Space” songstress.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Patriots’ owner heralded Taylor’s role in bringing young women into football. While acknowledging her impact, he downplayed her effect on viewership by saying that the NFL’s increased viewership is due to the quality of football being played this season, especially during the playoffs, as per CNN.

The comparison between Gronk and Travis Kelce has been a constant topic of discussion. Despite being the same age, the former Patriots tight end retired early due to injuries but left an enduring impact, revolutionizing the tight end position. On the other hand, Kelce, with three Super Bowl victories under his belt, has solidified his status as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, some fans still uphold Gronk as the quintessential tight end, often labeling Travis as more of a receiver. Nonetheless, Robert Kraft’s humorous suggestion that Taylor should have chosen Rob over Travis sparked amusing reactions from fans. Not everyone embraced the idea, and a significant number had strong and dissenting opinions about the suggestion.

Robert Kraft’s Suggestion For Taylor Invoked Mixed Reactions

Many fans agreed with Kraft’s suggestion and expressed that Gronk is “much more charismatic“, and at the same time, joked that he is also a better TE and probably doesn’t endorse Pfizer. A few also appreciated Patriot’s owner trying to set up his former player. However, many simply disregarded the suggestion and spoke harshly about both Kraft and Taylor Swift. Let’s have a look:

After the conclusion of the 2023 season, Robert Kraft parted ways with his long-time coach of 24 years, Bill Belichick, and replaced him with Jerod Mayo. He would be hoping that former Patriots Linebacker turn things around from last season’s 4-13 finish. The Patriots have $82.9 million in cap space after the NFL increased the cap by $30m for the upcoming season. The Homeland Defense also has the third overall pick in the draft.