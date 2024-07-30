Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett Shares His Thoughts on His Tricky Dynamics With Rookie Drake Maye

While many expected Drake Maye to be the outright starter for the New England Patriots, HC Jared Meyo recently threw a curve ball by stating that Jacoby Brissett is currently the frontrunner for the job. This announcement raised concerns among the Patriots fanbase about Brissett’s mentorship role, as he was now expected to compete with the rookie. Luckily for the New England faithful, their veteran QB is unfazed by the tricky relationship with his new teammate.

In his field-side chat with NFL broadcaster Kay Adams, Brissett admitted that his professionalism helps him navigate the tricky dynamic with Maye. While Jacoby affirmed his full commitment to competing for the QB1 position, he also revealed that he doesn’t shy away from mentoring his rookie teammate with equal enthusiasm.

“I’m very confident in my skills and what I bring to the table as a player. [At the same time] it takes nothing away from me being a good person and just, you know, helping somebody.”

According to the veteran, his brief stint with Tom Brady taught him that assisting fellow QBs helps maintain the offensive standards of the team. So, for Brissett, the team’s welfare is paramount, enabling him to seamlessly balance the roles of competing for QB1 and mentoring his competition.

“It doesn’t cost anything to be a good teammate because if something happens to me, l want the next person to come in and I don’t want the standard to change… When Tom was here, when Jimmy was here, we all competed against each other but we also helped each other [because] we wanted our room to be the best room.”

Jacoby’s attitude and professionalism in this tricky situation truly show his maturity. While he has never been an elite QB, his attitude and willingness to give his all for the team have been his strengths. Making this statement while his competition, Maye, is having a fabulous training camp speaks volumes about the confidence and security he has in his own skills.

Drake Maye dazzles in Patriots’ training camp

Despite entering the training camp with the psychological blow of being announced as the backup, Maye has done very well so far. His day 1 of the camp started with fewer reps than Brissett. Despite the limited playtime, Maye sizzled with a jaw-dropping, booming pass from deep.

As the days progressed, both the QBs started getting similar reps [18] and went toe to toe with each other. Maye’s only blemish so far in the camp occurred yesterday, as it was the rookie’s first NFL practice in pads. Supported by a subpar pass protection unit, Maye struggled throughout the day.

Regardless, the quality exhibited in the first few days of camp should instill enough confidence in Patriots fans that their rookie is cut out for the mantle of Patriots’ QB1. The next few weeks of training camp will likely determine if Maye can win the job from Brissett. It’s a pivotal period ahead for Maye, for sure.