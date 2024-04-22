Patriots Receiver Kendrick Bourne Wants New England to Trade for Brandon Aiyuk Amidst QB Draft Rumors

The Patriots, with their ample cap space, could take advantage of uncertainty in the Bay area. The 49ers Wideout Brandon Aiyuk has been dropping hints on the social among the contract negotiations with the franchise and looks like he could be on his way out of San Francisco. The Patriots didn’t have any receiver who got anywhere near the 1000-yard mark last season, while Aiyuk has done that for two straight seasons.

As per Mike Kadlick, it looks like the former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne is fond of the idea of his former teammate joining him at Foxborough. Bourne asserted that Brandon is the kind of wideout who will be a perfect fit for the Patriots’ offensive scheme. Being a split end, he can push the defenses to one side of the field. He said,

“I want [Brandon] Aiyuk. He’s my guy, and I think he’ll fit in. Just being a one-on-one receiver at X. He can take a whole half of the field and dominate and create a lot of attention for himself. That’s big in our offense, the X receiver.”

Aiyuk will be a perfect and experienced weapon for any QB that New England is looking to draft with their 3rd overall pick. As per the latest mock drafts, it looks like the Pats are set to take a QB early in the draft, with North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. While Elliot Wolf stated that they are open to trading all of their picks, he also asserted that they could take a shot-caller at 3.

Earlier, it was rumored that the franchise has developed a fondness for Michigan’s JJ McCarthy and could trade down to draft him, thereby accumulating draft capital in the process because the club still needs a WR and an Offensive Tackle. Trading for Aiyuk solves one problem and with the 34th pick in the draft, they can still get a tackle.

Maye is a younger prospect who carried the UNC offense with his great physical traits and arm strength. He still has a lot to improve particularly his throwing motion and his inefficiencies as a passer and has an air of predictability about him.

Daniels on another hand, was 1st in measured passing efficiency and total offense and was also the third most efficient passer overall when it comes to On-Target Rate by Throw Depth. He was able to read defences and did well against zone coverages, and trusted receivers against man coverage. LSU man would be a better fit in pro-style NFL offenses, with the only concern being his narrow frame. So if the Patriots do sign Aiyuk, Daniels who did great with those types of receivers, will be a better fit.

However, New England isn’t the only vulture circling the 49ers as many teams would be interested in signing an experienced and reliable wideout.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors

Besides the Patriots, a few other teams will be looking to shore up their receiver rooms with an able wideout. As per the Sporting News, the Steelers just added two QBs to their squad and will be looking for additional WR besides Pickens. A trade could on and the 49ers would be enticed to do so for right comp.

The Jaguars lost one of Lawrence’s weapons, Calvin Ridley to the Titans and might be looking to add some depth to the WR room of Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk. Signing Aiyuk would give them a true No.1 Wideout with a proven track record. The Chargers are one of the teams who lost most in free agency. They lost Williams to the Jets and traded away their star receiver Keenan Allen. While they still have Quentin Johnston, the 49ers WR could be a perfect replacement for Williams.

The Jets just signed Williams and already have Garrett Wilson. But given Williams’s injury concerns and if the Green Gang fails to draft Bowers in the draft, another dynamic target for Rodgers might be imperative.

The 49ers have been in this situation before with Bosa and Deebo, and came out the other way with deals for both of them, Brandon Aiyuk would just have to be patient because negotiations take time. If he sticks around for another year, he might become their WR1 ahead of Samuel, who will be in the last year of his contract too and the franchise might move on from him. However, if the negotiation breaks down trading him for the draft capital might not be a worse thing. The 2024 class is abundant in Wideouts and San Fran could draft one.