Jackson Mahomes Shares “Excitement” as Patrick and Brittany Reveal Gender of Their Third Baby

Pink or blue confetti? Just one week after announcing that they were expecting their third child, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have finally revealed the gender of their baby, sparking wholesome reactions from all corners.

For the big reveal, the couple, already parents to daughter Sterling Skye (3) and son Bronze (1), put a spin on a game. In a video shared on Brittany’s Instagram page, their daughter Sterling takes the spotlight while playing a large-scale game of Tic-Tac-Toe.

As each tile is turned over by Sterling, the excitement mounts, with either a pink “X” or a blue “O” being revealed. After a few turns, Sterling completes a row of three Xs, which leads to an explosion of pink smoke and confetti! It’s officially a girl!

The BIG reveal put an immediate smile on the faces of the family members, including Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, who’s clearly thrilled to become an uncle for the third time. He wasted no time commenting on Brittany’s gender reveal video with an enthusiastic “So exciting!!!!” and a pink-colored heart emoji.

Like Jackson, fans and other family members were also thrilled with the baby’s gender reveal and showered the lovely couple with love. For instance, Patrick Mahomes Sr., the Chiefs QB’s father, expressed his excitement about becoming a grandpa for the third time.

Two more fans also chimed in with suggestions for baby names like “Goldie” or “Rose Gold.” See for yourselves:

A fan page dedicated to the Kelce Brothers also joined in the chorus of congratulations, writing, “I had a feeling it was a girl!”

Notably, Brittany announced her third pregnancy just a week ago with a photo of the family of four and a sonogram of the upcoming baby girl.

In the past, she has opened up about her first two pregnancies. According to PEOPLE Magazine, during a 2023 Instagram Q&A session, she shared that their son, Bronze, was conceived on their wedding night. She also mentioned, jokingly, that her first two pregnancies with Patrick were not planned at all.

In light of all the excitement around the third gender reveal, Patrick and Brittany’s creative celebration for baby number two was an equally fun and playful event.

Looking Back at Patrick and Brittany’s Creative Gender Reveal for Baby No. 2

Patrick and Brittany welcomed their son, Bronze, in November 2022. The excitement leading up to his arrival was evident as the power couple organized a gender reveal celebration, which is quite similar to the one they recently had for their third child.

To ramp up the excitement, colorful squirt guns filled with blue paint were readied for the big moment. The couple also sported matching blue hoodies with ‘boy’ circled, signaling the impending arrival of a baby boy. When they finally sprayed the paint onto a large sign, the guests erupted in cheers as the gender reveal unfolded.

Following the reveal, Patrick couldn’t contain his excitement and jumped into the pool while still wearing his hoodie. Additionally, months before the gender reveal for baby number two, Mahomes subtly hinted during the final days of the Chiefs’ minicamp in 2022 that it would be a boy—and his prediction came true.

That being said, although he openly expressed his wish for a son, Mahomes also emphasized that he would wholeheartedly love their baby, no matter the gender.