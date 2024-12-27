“You Have More Rapport With Cooper Rush”: Skip Bayless Argues CeeDee Lamb Is Not a Believer in Dak Prescott

There is no doubt that when Dak Prescott returns from injury next year, he will be the Cowboys QB1. But in his absence, Cooper Rush has done a commendable job leading the offense. In fact, he has been performing better than Dak did before his injury. The difference has been noticeable in CeeDee Lamb’s performances, with Skip Bayless even arguing that the wide receiver no longer believes in Prescott.

Skip laid on thick for CeeDee, praising the Oklahoma Alum for being the bright star this season as he delivers another 1000+ yard season. He commended Lamb for playing through injury, displaying toughness and mental fortitude. The former FS1 host believes that the Cowboys’ star receiver has been able to do all that because he trusted Cooper Rush to do his job, better than Dak.

Skip pointed out that CeeDee no longer believes in Prescott to deliver. He has relayed those sentiments through his mother, while also getting into a heated argument with Dak. Lamb understands and knows he is better off with Rush throwing him the football.

” I don’t think you CeeDee, believe in Dak Prescott. I know your mom doesn’t and I’m pretty sure he heard it from you. What she tweeted after the Green Bay game, that debacle in which you and Dak had words. I know you believe Dak isn’t it. I know you have more rapport with Cooper Rush throwing you the football.”

Playing most of the season without Dak, CeeDee recorded 1194 yards on 101 receptions and 6 TDs. Does this mean he’s better off with Rush?

With Cooper Rush, Lamb has caught 195 passes for 2388 yards, and 17 TDs, averaging 6.1 receptions and 74.6 yards per game. He is averaging 12.2 yards per reception. With Dak, CeeDee has caught 366 passes for an impressive 4811 yards and 33 TDs. He averages 6.4 catches, gaining 84.4 yards per game. With Prescott, he is averaging 13.1 yards per catch.

While there isn’t a significant difference in his numbers, the sample size with Dak is larger. This also speaks to CeeDee Lamb’s exceptional talent – he’s a true difference-maker.

However, Dak has to run the entire offense, distributing the ball to other receivers as well. He has done that job perfectly during the regular season, even becoming the runner-up for MVP last year. That’s why Dallas paid him big bucks, not Cooper Rush.