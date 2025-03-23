Why Did No Texas School Other Than Texas Tech Offer Patrick Mahomes a Scholarship?

Nov 25, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech defeated Baylor 54-35. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as the biggest QB talent of this generation, yet he only received three college offers: from Texas Tech, Rice, and Houston. Despite posting impressive high school stats, earning prestigious awards, and having a somewhat famous father, the future three-time Super Bowl champ was overlooked by most major programs.

Advertisement

In fact, it was Texas Tech, the school Mahomes ultimately chose, that gained national attention and relevance only after Mahomes arrived. This sure raises the question: Why was he overlooked so significantly? Well, the answer might be more surprising than you’d expect.

Saying Mahomes’ high school sports resume was impressive would be an understatement. During his senior season, he threw 50 TD passes and tallied over 5,000 passing yards, while also rushing 260 yards and 12 scores. For his efforts, he was awarded the Texas AP Football Player of the Year award. Mahomes also threw a 16-strikeout no-hitter in baseball and played basketball.

Mahomes was also the son of MLB pitcher, Pat Mahomes. He pitched in the MLB for 11 seasons and appeared in over 300 games as a relief pitcher. So, it’s not like Patrick was unheard of.

Regardless, colleges had Mahomes rated as a three-star prospect. There were worries about his footwork and decision-making. Because of this, only one Texas school offered him a scholarship. The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies decided to forgo the prospect and never batted an eye towards him. But there were other reasons as to why this possibly happened.

Mahomes’ college coach, Kliff Kingsbury, said that his dabbling in multiple sports could’ve been a reason why he was overlooked. Mahomes was always playing baseball or basketball during showcases in the offseason, so he never got the chance to show scouts what he was about. He also didn’t become the starter for the football team until his junior season. So, he was somewhat under the radar for many schools.

Mahomes’ godfather and former MLB pitcher, LaTroy Hawkins, also had a theory for why he was overlooked. Colleges often scout and identify their recruits when they’re freshman or sophomores through showcases. But Mahomes never got the chance to attend these showcases due to being busy playing other sports.

This meant that he didn’t get the chance to establish groundwork with some college scouts and they would have had to find him through QB camps.

As mentioned, some scouts also pointed to Mahomes’ mechanics as a concern. As a result, he wasn’t considered by major programs like Texas, Alabama, and LSU. But we all know how this story ends.

Mahomes went on to become the greatest QB of this generation. He’s taken over the league and already won three Super Bowls in five attempts. He proved everyone wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports)

In conclusion, Mahomes changed college recruiting for the better. Today, big schools like Texas don’t overlook juniors and seniors in high school who are producing at the level Mahomes was. Because no school wants to become the next one to say they didn’t even consider signing one of the greatest players of all time.