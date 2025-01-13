Peggy’s Shirtless Appearance on Cam Newton’s Podcast Sparks Fan Reactions: “Cam Must Not Be Paying Peggy Enough”

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton on the court during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cam Newton and his co-host, Omari ‘Peggy’ Collins brought a new episode of the 4th&1 podcast but it looked like someone failed to inform him that it was a working Friday. Peggy was shirtless throughout the episode, and didn’t even bother to explain his nakedness.

His shirtless appearance on the show sparked a wave of reactions from fans, ranging from hilarious to inquisitive. Many took to social media to speculate about the reason behind the bold choice. One fan joked, “Cam must not be paying Peggy enough money if he can’t even afford to do his laundry.”

Another quipped that Peggy looked like he just walked out of prison after serving time. Some speculated that Cam Newton himself might have asked Peggy to ditch the shirt, and he simply went along with it. “Man, it’s a podcast. He doesn’t need a shirt for that. Let that man live,” one fan commented.

Others found humor in the moment, with one person even appreciating Peggy’s chest hair.

Others joked,

So, why was Peggy shirtless? Simply put, he broke his own rule. In a previous episode, he declared that anyone on the show who forgot to wear their jersey would have to remain shirtless for the entire episode. It’s either shirts or skins—no exceptions. He, himself forgot to wear one in the next episode and had to stand on the principle. Cam even nicknamed him, “Alpaca Peg”.

But should he really have gone shirtless? While podcasts are typically informal, and Cam’s 4th & 1 leans into a casual vibe, going shirtless outside of a football field feels out of place—unless you’re Jason Kelce.