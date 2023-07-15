“People Have to be Honest”: Kirk Cousins’ Humble Response After Not Finding a Place on Justin Jefferson’s Top 5 QB List is Winning the Internet

Justin Jefferson came up with his list of top 5 NFL QBs and shockingly enough, Kirk Cousins wasn’t on it. However, as one can expect, the list had Patrick Mahomes on the top of it. To be fair to Justin, the list didn’t seem like an attempt towards taking a dig at Cousins. Instead, the WR just spoke his mind while giving the names of his top signal-callers.

As it turns out, recently, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback visited Brazil, where he gave his opinion about being off of Justin’s list, which apparently melted hearts and went viral. As Kirk spoke of his omission from Justin’s list, his words actually exuded optimism.

Kirk Cousins’ Gracious Acceptance of Jefferson’s List

Justin Jefferson, regarded as one of the finest WRs in the game at the moment, recently shared his list of the top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL which didn’t include Kirk Cousins. During an appearance on KFAN-FM 100.3’s The Power Trip, Kirk answered the question of his omission from the list. “I didn’t even see it so, this is the first time hearing about it,” Cousins said.

However, later he graciously accepted that Jefferson did what he thought was right. He then added, “As a competitor, yeah, you’d always want [to be included] but people have to be honest and share what they think and I’m not going to tell somebody what they need to think.”

Ever so optimistic Cousins also talked about making his way to Justin’s list in the future. “And hopefully, in 2024, I’ll be on his list, you know? We’ll see what we can do this year,” he stated. It will be interesting to see how Cousins perform in the upcoming season.

All Who Made Justin Jefferson’s Top 5 QB List

If we talk about the QBs who made Jefferson’s list, leading the pack is the sensational Patrick Mahomes, known for his exceptional arm talent and playmaking abilities. Close behind are Aaron Rodgers, rising star Joe Burrow, the dual-threat Jalen Hurts, and the electrifying Josh Allen.

Mahomes captivates with his awe-inspiring throws, while Rodgers impresses with his precision passing. Burrow brings poise and maturity beyond his years, Hurts showcases dual-threat capabilities, and Allen stuns with his athleticism. These quarterbacks promise exciting moments and will shape the league’s landscape with their unique talents.

While Cousins may not fit in the Top 5 QB equation at the moment, he sure has the capability to earn his way into such lists.