“People Kind Of Overlooked Green Bay and Minnesota”: Shannon Sharpe Breaks Down Packers’ Playoff Chances After Seahawks Game

Dec 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) celebrates with defensive end Rashan Gary (52) following a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Both Minnesota (11-2) and Green Bay (10-4) are among the NFC’s four franchises with double-digit victories after the Packers’ 30-13 trouncing of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Most fans may not recognize either squad as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but Shannon Sharpe thinks they are.

Not only does Sharpe think they are Super Bowl contenders, he also thinks they’ve gone under the radar this season, as he said on Nightcap:

“I think because the Lions were playing so well, people kind of overlooked Green Bay and Minnesota… Minnesota is 11-2, with a chance to go to 12-2 tomorrow… [and] Green Bay’s got a good team. They can run the football with Josh Jacobs… [their] defense is really good.”

Early in the 2024 season, the NFC North was acknowledged as the NFL’s top division. This came after all four of its teams – the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears – began the year 4-2.

Since then, the Lions have established themselves as a top Super Bowl contender. At the same time, the Bears have fallen off a cliff.

Meanwhile, what have the Vikings and Packers been up to? They’ve not basked in the limelight, but have chugged along and maintained success. The Lions’ success, per Sharpe, is why Green Bay and Minnesota have gone underappreciated.

Seven teams have 10-plus wins through Week 15. Three of those seven are NFC North franchises. And all three are set to play a massive role in who represents the NFC in Super Bowl LIX.

The NFC North is essentially guaranteed three playoff teams

Both Detroit (12-2) and Minnesota have already clinched postseason berths. The Lions secured theirs with a victory over Green Bay in Week 12. The Packers beating the Seahawks officially locked in the Vikings’ spot.

Per NFL.com, Green Bay’s SNF triumph gives them a greater than 99% chance of appearing in the playoffs. An Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football would solidify their positioning as a playoff team. Even if the Falcons defeat the Raiders, the Packers’ next victory – or any Falcons slip-up – puts them in the NFC’s seven-team field.

The NFC North’s dominance leaves just one other wild card bid available in the conference. Right now, the Washington Commanders (9-5) are clinging to that placement.

Seattle (8-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (7-7) are lurking closest to the Commanders, but have a better chance of replacing the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) as NFC West champions than catching Washington.

The biggest thing left uncertain is the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Three teams – the Lions, Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) – are in contention for the privileges it provides. And one Week 18 battle (Vikings-Lions) could dictate who gets all the marbles. If there’s any remaining game worth blocking your calendar for, that’d be it.