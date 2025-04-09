“They Wanted Me to Take a Pay Cut”: Underpaid Aaron Jones Explains Why He Left the Green Bay Packers in 2024

Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Aaron Jones has been a solid NFL running back for nearly a decade. The 2017 fifth-round pick contributed to the Green Bay Packers immediately as a rookie. Then, from 2018-23 Jones averaged 1,257 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns per season for the Packers. He was a key cog in Green Bay’s offensive attack.

Jones expected to be part of the Packers’ 2024 Super Bowl push following their tremendous finish to 2023. But on the eve of free agency, Green Bay shockingly cut him loose and elected to replace him with Josh Jacobs in a 4-year, $48 million deal.

The Packers had made the same deal with Jones back in 2021. What hurt Jones was not just the money. He had agreed for an initial paycut from $16 million to $11 million. He was due to make $12 million in salary and bonuses in 2024, but being asked for agreeing to another paycut, was just not done.

Green Bay’s decision caught Jones off guard. During Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, Jones told FOX Sports’ fill-in host Jason McIntyre that the Packers assured him that he’d be on their roster in 2024. But when they came looking to reduce his wages, he walked out the door.

“Definitely did not see it coming… I finished the year off strong [after being] hurt earlier in the year… once I was back out there, I feel like I helped lead us to the playoffs… I was being told from the organization, ‘you’re the heart and soul of this team. You’ll be back here’… [then] they wanted me to take a pay cut. And sometimes, you got to bet on yourself,” Jones said.

Jones wound up signing a one-year, $7 million pact with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason. He posted 1,138 rushing yards for the 14-3 Vikings and upgraded the deal to a 2-year, $20 million one this offseason. Unlike the Packers, the Vikings rewarded Jones for his efforts. They’re hoping to reap the benefits again in 2025.

Aaron Jones believes running backs are underpaid

There has been widespread conversation about running back paydays in recent years. In a 2023 article by Steve Henson, the debate was intensified when the Rams blundered in paying Todd Gurley $57 million for 4 years despite having two years left in his rookie contract. Having made it in 2018, Gurley should have played till 2022 at least.

But the Rams cut that contract in 2020, meaning that they ended up spending a whopping $20 million more than they should have. Teams seemed to have been influenced by that and learnt from the Rams’ mistake. Although it is hard to blame just one player for running backs getting lower salaries, but the demands of the game are favoring offensive players and even kickers a lot more for that matter.

While most other salaries – such as those for quarterbacks and wide receivers – have skyrocketed, halfback contracts have stagnated. Jones, with his recent deal, is now one of only six running backs making $10 million per season (Spotrac).

Saquon Barkley – $20.6 million

Christian McCaffrey – $19 million

Jonathan Taylor – $14 million

Alvin Kamara – $12.25 million

Josh Jacobs – $12 million

Aaron Jones – $10 million

Derrick Henry recorded 1,921 yards in 2024. The Baltimore Ravens paid him just $8 million for that production following Henry’s tremendous tenure with the Tennessee Titans. Is Henry’s dominance worth the same as Marcus Mariota’s backup quarterback services in Washington? Henry’s and Mariota’s paychecks indicate that it is, but Saquon Barkley knows it’s not. And Jones does, too.

“As you’re going through contract negotiations, you’re seeing what other guys are getting across other positions. You can kind of see what’s going on… [everybody’s feeling], ‘they’re trying to devalue us. Devalue our position.’ But we bring so much value to the game. Luckily, guys balled out this year,” Jones added.

Jones added that he believes the running back market still “should be a little bit better.” If he, Barkley, Henry and others continue dominating, they may have the ship entirely righted before they know it.