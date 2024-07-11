Peter Schrager Says Michael Penix Jr. Throws the “Prettiest Passes” & the Falcons OC Couldn’t Agree More

‘Good Morning Football’ host Peter Schrager praises Michael Penix Jr., whom the Atlanta Falcons surprisingly selected eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Having seen the ball’s release from his hands, Schrager can’t stop sharing his admiration for the rookie quarterback with Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

In his recent appearance on ‘The Season with Peter Schrager,’ Robinson agreed with the host’s observation. He commended Penix’s throwing mechanics and eye for situational football.

“Yeah, he’s a pure thrower, as pure of a guy that I’ve been around just strictly throwing the football. I’m with you. There’s been times where he makes something happen and you’re kind of looking around and like, ‘Man, that was a pretty special throw.’ So, he’s definitely got that going for him. He’s got some great instincts, sees the field well.”

But it took a while before Michael Penix Jr. could showcase his football talent to its full potential. Injuries derailed his stint at Indiana University, limiting him to 20 games in four years. His fate changed when he transferred to the University of Washington under Kalen DeBoer, making him one of the best college football prospects at quarterback.

In two seasons with the Huskies, Penix had 725 completions for 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns. In his final collegiate football season, he led Washington to the National Championship Game but lost to the Michigan Wolverines.

While he has undeniable talent that any NFL team would want, Atlanta’s selection triggered controversy because they signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason. However, Robinson affirmed that Cousins would still be their starter and their offense would best suit the veteran quarterback. Meanwhile, Penix is a willing student who meshes well with Cousins and tries to learn as much as possible to expedite his readiness.

Kirk Cousins Denies Rumors of Tension with Michael Penix Jr.

By selecting Penix, the Falcons pulled off the biggest surprise on Day 1 of the 2024 draft. In addition to addressing the quarterback situation with Cousins, mock drafts projected Penix to be a second-round selection. However, Atlanta believes he is the guy who can make the team more competitive in the future, so they selected him in the first round.

Initial reports revealed that Cousins was disappointed that the Falcons selected a player of the same position. He knew nothing about Atlanta’s plan to draft Michael Penix Jr. until NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the rookie’s name on stage.

However, Cousins placed those rumors to rest during his appearance on the ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ podcast. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback shared with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan that creating tension between him and Penix won’t benefit the team. Instead, they bond toward the same goal.

“No, I don’t think there can be. I don’t think it’s helpful. We’re trying to win a Super Bowl, and it’s hard enough. So, let’s all be on the same page, and let’s try to go and win a Super Bowl.”

The contract Cousins received shows the Falcons’ trust in him. But he is coming off a torn Achilles injury that limited him to eight games last season. If anything stops him from playing for Atlanta, Penix is an able backup who could help deliver victories. And if not this season, then maybe in another couple of season Penix can be seen slinging the pretty balls on the gridiron.