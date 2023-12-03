“Peyton Manning Did This League a Disservice”: Cam Newton Ignites a War on Social Media With Controversial Take on the Veteran QB

Cam Newton played in the NFL for 11 seasons mostly for the Carolina Panthers. He played his last season in the league in 2021 and since then he has been serving as a free agent. The 2015 MVP recently went on the “Pardon My Take” podcast and as always, ended up igniting a war on social media.

On the show, Newton pointed out that quarterbacks like Peyton Manning achieved impressive passing stats, setting a high standard in the league that might have limited how other QBs are perceived. This perspective according to Cam Newton, undervalues the abilities of quarterbacks like himself and Michael Vick who contribute to the game in ways beyond just passing yards.

“People who think they know football or sports, Peyton Manning did this league a disservice by having like, you know, 350 yards passing, you know four touchdowns, the Brett Farves of the world..”

Cam explained that his usual winning statistics involve around 200 yards passing, around 80 yards gained by running, and a couple of touchdowns totaling up to 300 yards of overall offense. He focused on the importance of controlling the game’s pace and making strategic plays not always in the normal way people are used to seeing.

The 34-year-old former QB gave an example of a more recent quarterback, Justin Fields who may throw fewer yards but gains confidence through short passes like smoke screen and bubble screens. Cam appreciated this approach but stressed the need for quarterbacks like Fields to also be given the freedom to shine in critical moments without being held back by the traditional playbook.

Is Cam Newton Just Salty?

NFL fans criticized the ex-Carolina Panthers QB in the video comments, saying his view wasn’t good enough. They called him “salty” for his opinion of Manning. Fans believed quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady won Super Bowls by effectively utilizing their team players, rather than relying solely on their running abilities, which could also pose injury risks.

A user stated, “Cam is just so wrong. Manning used running backs to run. Keeps the QB healthy. This is a bad take”

Another one said, “bro had like two good years and been salty ever since”

Someone expressed, “Anyone else watch this and think…. So how exactly did Payton do the league a disservice?? Just a bunch of rambling”

While other wrote, “Maybe it’s cause throwing QBs like Peyton and Tom actually win rings”

In a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick show, Cam Newton discussed how he, as a free agent, has the experience to carefully select the best team among various interested parties. Newton isn’t actively contacting teams, instead, he is waiting for a franchise to show interest in him.

The NFL QB stated that some teams might hesitate to sign him, fearing he might overshadow their current starting quarterbacks. However, some fans believe that if he keeps dropping such takes about the veterans, his comeback chances will diminish even more.