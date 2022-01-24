“Peyton Manning is not there to watch the Denver Nuggets, his wife owns the Grizzlies”: NBA Twitter points out that despite living in Denver, the Broncos legend supports a different team

A couple of days ago, Colts and Broncos HOFer Peyton Manning brought his family out to watch a Nuggets game. However, although he has deep ties to Denver, his loyalties lie elsewhere when it comes to the NBA.

When Peyton Manning made the move from Indianapolis to Denver back in 2012, be bought a house which he still lives in to this day. He spent four years with the Broncos, including the fabled 2015-16 season which saw the team edge out the Panthers in the Super Bowl and was Manning’s farewell from professional football.

The Sheriff, with the help of his incredible defense, had brought honor back to the city of Denver, delivering their first championship since 2019. Manning may have been born in New Orleans, but Denver undoubtedly holds a special place in his heart.

Because of this, it wouldn’t be too far fetched to assume that Manning supports the Denver Nuggets. He’s attended their games in the past, and has now been in the city for nearly 10 years. However, that is actually not the case.

Peyton Manning’s wife, Ashley Manning, is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies

When the Grizzlies narrowly beat the Nuggets at Ball Arena a few days ago, Peyton Manning and his family were in attendance. Reportedly, certain sections of the stadium were heard booing when the cameras panned to them, because Manning’s son was wearing a Grizzlies mask.

Bleacher Report initially posted the video of Manning at the game, captioning it with an indication that he was there to see the Nuggets. But fans were quick to point out that he likely wasn’t and that there is a perfectly good explanation for his son’s mask.

The Sheriff’s wife, Ashley Manning, was born in Memphis, Tennessee. On top of being heavily involved in community service, she also owns a minority stake in her hometown team which explains the whole situation.

Peyton Manning pulled up to the Nuggets game 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/yRHGRHqeTb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2022

He and his wife own a minority stake of the Grizzlies. He’s not there to watch the Nuggets. — Andy Mulvany (@AHMulvany) January 22, 2022

