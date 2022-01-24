“I used to play against your dad. Ask your dad about me.”: Tom Brady schools younger opponents with two simple trash talk lines, according to Leonard Fournette

Tom Brady has not always been known to be a big trash talker. But Leonard Fournette revealed the most hilarious trash-talking line ever.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Tom Brady is known for not only outworking players on the field but also outworking them in the film room, the training centers and even his diet. He doesn’t eat dairy, tomatoes, pepper, mushrooms, or most fruits—“I have no desire to do that”.

His longevity, though, is what has helped his case for the best QB title the most. He just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 44 years old. Brady’s 22 NFL have also helped him climb atop almost every major passing category. 7x Super Bowl champion, 5x Super Bowl MVP, 3x NFL MVP also help his case.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Leonard Fournette revealed Tom Brady and his best trash-talking line

Tom Brady has won it all and is known for being great at a lot of things. But we haven’t always associated Trash Talking with Tom Brady. But according to Leonard Fournette, that should change.

“I used to play against your dad. Ask your dad about me.”

Tom Brady seems to be a different player since he moved to Tampa. Clearly, his teammates think he is hilarious in his trash-talking antics. And even got into it with Tyrann Mathieu during last years Super Bowl. So it should be interesting to see what else we can discover about the GOAT in the future.

