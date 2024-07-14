Peyton Manning Reveals How He Convinced Athletes to Join “Receivers” Show, Citing Patrick Mahomes as an Example

Peyton Manning’s recently launched Netflix documentary series, ‘Receiver,’ focuses on a few standout wideouts and tight ends during their 2023 season. However, being followed throughout the season, both on and off the field, can be hectic, especially when they are aiming to win the Super Bowl. Thus, during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Manning shared how he convinced these NFL stars to participate in the show.

Advertisement

Manning solely credited the success of the 2023 show, ‘Quarterback,’ for setting an example for the players cast in ‘Receiver.’ They saw how well-received it was and how it honored the players’ stories, including Chiefs star and reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. This made NFL receivers more receptive when approached for ‘Receiver,’ knowing it would be handled thoughtfully.

Despite being followed by a camera crew throughout the season, Mahomes still won Super Bowl LVII and the league MVP, which was another selling point. Manning playfully joked during the show that he told the athletes that they too would win the Super Bowl and the NFL MVP if they decided to participate.

“It all started last year when we did a show called “Quarterback” on Netflix, and we got Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, and they took us behind the ropes of what it’s like to play quarterback in the NFL. And Patrick Mahomes wins the Super Bowl and wins the MVP of the league.”

Given the popularity and success of similar sports documentaries such as “Full Court Press,” which featured Caitlin Clark and Camila Cordoza, Manning now finds it even easier to propose projects to athletes.

“We did a similar show with Caitlyn Clark and Camila Cordoza. Both of them went to the National Championship. So I think when you do a show like that [Quarterback] and people say, ‘Wow, it’s not a distraction; you can still have a great year'”

Analyzing the impact of the documentary series, Manning feels “Quarterback” and now “Receiver” humanize athletes by showcasing their lives off the field. Moreover, esteemed networks and online platforms are increasingly interested in behind-the-scenes stories of NFL stars due to high engagement.

That said, as the conversation continued, Manning specifically shared insights into how he persuaded Mahomes and other quarterbacks to participate in his 2023 show, “Quarterback.”

Manning on Convincing Mahomes & Other NFL Qbs for ‘Quarterback’

Manning had quite the plan when he approached the three quarterbacks to appear on the show. He essentially instilled the idea in their minds of leaving a legacy, something that future generations can look back on.

“What I told Patrick and Kirk and Marcus and all these Receivers is, show your grandkids what it is you used to do, but also take the viewers behind the ropes on how hard it is to play Receiver, what it’s like off the field, and everybody will be better for it.”

He also revealed pitching the educational value of such shows to the NFL players and how they can inspire younger generations to take up football and fall in love with the sport. Additionally, Manning persuaded the players about how ‘Quarterback’ can help fans feel more connected to them and their games.

That said, the ‘Quarterback’ series appears to be well-received by critics and viewers! The series has earned an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics and football enthusiasts alike appreciated the spotlight on Mahomes’ path to a Super Bowl victory, Cousins’ journey to establish himself as a quarterback, and the inspiring underdog story of Marcus Mariota. The inclusion of NFL Films footage and Peyton Manning’s role as executive producer were also highly praised.