Antonio Brown Says Tyreek Hill “Tried to Be a Cheater” for Leaving Patrick Mahomes to Join the Miami Dolphins

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Be careful what you wish for; you just might get it. Tyreek Hill prioritized money over winning when he wrestled himself away from the Kansas City Chiefs. Now he’s upset that he’s not part of contending for a championship and is possibly angling for a trade from the Miami Dolphins.

Most people saw this sort of situation unfolding once Hill wound up in South Beach. Antonio Brown, apparently, is part of that group. He claimed to know Hill was destined for doom on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast. In his mind, Hill tried to game the system by chasing dollars over quarterback stability.

“It’s a bad decision. You better ask Tyreek Hill. He tried to be a cheater, man. He should have stayed with f*****g Patrick Mahomes, going to the Super Bowl. You in f*****g Miami now… it’s not nice in Miami.”

Von questioned how playing for the Dolphins couldn’t be fun. Brown said players head to South Beach when they’re wanting to escape from the grind. They’re not focused on football.

“You come to Miami after your career when you ready for vacation… you don’t want to be down there with all this party scene… it’s distraction. You need to play in Kansas City… focus on football… [you] know you going to win.”

Rarely can someone have their cake and eat it, too. Hill tried to walk the line. To this point, he has failed in his quest.

Tyreek Hill says he’s “blessed with” Miami Dolphins

People make mistakes. However, not everyone is willing to take accountability when flubs occur. Hill recently did so. He seemed to share Brown’s sentiment on the trade out of Kansas City being a miscalculation. Speaking on PFT Live during Super Bowl week, Hill said he’s “always [having] thoughts like that.”

“I’m human. So at the end of the day, you’re always thinking in the back of your head like, man, did I make the right decision? But at the same time, though, the way I was raised, I’m always thinking what God has planned for me in the future. And I’m blessed with what I got. I’m blessed with the situation God has put me in.”

What Hill has in Miami is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The sixth-year pro missed six games due to injury in 2024. Even at his best, it’s hard to put him on the same pedestal as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Brown told Von receivers are “only as good as [their] quarterback.” Tagovailoa, barring a massive step up in his game, won’t ever be better than the above quartet. It’s rare for the fifth-best signal-caller in a conference to win a Super Bowl. Hill can post gaudy numbers with Tagovailoa, but his days of competing for Lombardi Trophies appear to be on pause at best and over at worst.