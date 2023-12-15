Amazon Prime Video Humiliates the Chargers During TNF Blowout Against the Raiders

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) reacts after a touchdown is called back in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers were already getting cooked by the Las Vegas Raiders as they took a 42-point lead in the first half itself in the Week 15 Thursday Night Game. Moreover, Amazon Prime Video added an extra bit of humiliation for the Chargers in the Holiday Season theme game by introducing a graphic image and the fans can’t stop talking about it.

The image boldly displayed “chargering” with a description below it, defining it as “To lose in a heartbreaking fashion.” It humorously highlighted the Chargers’ habit of losing games in ways that deeply disappoint their fans, making a cutting remark about their on-field performance.

The final score of the game resulted in a huge victory for the Raiders as they put up a score of 63-21. This defeat brought the Chargers’ season record down to 5-9. In the Thursday night game, the Chargers were without their starting QB Justin Herbert as he underwent a season-ending surgery on his right index finger earlier this week. However, in his absence, the team performed poorly as they had three turnovers in the first half alone and each one resulted in a touchdown for the Raiders.

The Los Angeles Chargers had their biggest halftime defeat ever, beating their earlier record of 31-0 against the New England Patriots in 1997. This tough loss puts Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley in a hard spot after losing to a team that was struggling with three losses in a row.

Prime Video’s Take on Chargers Tickles NFL Fans

NFL fans widely appreciated Prime Video’s bold dig at the struggling Chargers, and their reactions on social media were nothing short of hilarious. Fans flooded the comment section with witty and amusing responses, showing their support for the humorous take by Prime Video.

A fan stated,

Another one mentioned,

A user expressed,

Lots of experts on X (formerly Twitter) posted tweets saying Brandon Staley, the Chargers’ coach, might lose his job because of how bad the team played in the first half against the Raiders. NFL Correspondent Annie Agar posted a GIF stating,

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman on Prime Video’s Halftime Show was rather upset and stated,

“I hate to say this because you don’t ever want to call for somebody’s job, but they should fire him. They should make history. They should fire him at halftime.”

Sherman said the Chargers looked like they were giving up in the first half. He thought the coach, Brandon Staley, should be fired during halftime itself because the team did not seem motivated in the recent games. The former CB also warned that if the Chargers didn’t upskill themselves, then they might lose more games ahead.