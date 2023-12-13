Peyton Manning Shares Honest Thoughts on Mike McDaniel Spelling His Name Wrong

Peyton Manning in his weekly dose of MNF ManningCast revealed that he reached out to Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel through a text message. Former Broncos QB shared the screenshot of the text and what made it interesting was to see how McDaniel misspelled Peyton’s name.

The former NFL QB shared a funny text conversation he had with the coach on his show. Peyton in the text asked the Dolphins head coach if they could talk for 10 minutes about an upcoming Monday Night Game. While replying to his text, McDaniel spelled Peyton’s name wrong as “Payton” in his response. Mike McDaniel wrote, “Um f*** yes you’re f****** Payton manning bro”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BostonConnr/status/1734418504495870442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Later on in the show, Peyton discussed this with his brother, Eli Manning. The former QB had mixed reactions to McDaniel’s excitement to chat because he also misspelled his name. He read out the whole text to his brother, and Eli joked that McDaniel might have thought that the text was from someone else like Walter Payton or Sean Payton.

Peyton Manning found it amusing that the Dolphins HC was thrilled to talk to him but was a bit confused if McDaniel knew he was talking to Peyton Manning despite getting the name wrong. It was a light and funny moment and they laughed about it during the show.

Fans Can Relate to Mike McDaniel

After the text chat between Peyton Manning and Mike McDaniel was shared on social media, fans had a blast reacting to it. Some fans felt a connection with McDaniel, calling him the first coach they could relate to, while others thought he was pretty cool. Many fans found it twice as funny when Peyton talked about the text on TV.

A fan stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/5xFantasychamp/status/1734419456510591137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one mentioned,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dino_AZ_2022/status/1734519129913335995?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user expressed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sinbinhe2x7/status/1734483969326854620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else claimed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tyburger57/status/1734472857047224448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different user wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/freshbutter99/status/1734446249296687295?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins’ missed a big chance to stay as strong as the Baltimore Ravens at the top of their conference in the AFC. The Dolphins were in a good position to secure a win against the Tennessee Titans during the Monday Night Game.

They were leading to the victory, however, in the last three minutes of the game the Dolphins allowed the Titans to score two touchdowns. This sudden turn of events caused the Dolphins to lose the lead and the game ended in a heartbreaking 2827 defeat.