Mike Florio Slams Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins for Not Having “A Single Tone-Setter Attitude Guy” in Miami

The Miami Dolphins are navigating turbulent waters. After back-to-back seasons ending in disappointment, including a blowout Wild Card loss to the Chiefs in 2023 and a collapse that kept them out of the playoffs entirely in 2024, the Mike McDaniel-led team is now facing serious questions about its future.

Advertisement

Despite boasting stars like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have failed to make the leap into AFC elite territory. Recent roster moves, such as the reported decision to trade Jalen Ramsey and the retirement of veteran tackle Terron Armstead, have only added to the unease.

Combine that with an underwhelming free agency period that saw few impactful signings, and both analysts and fans are left wondering: What exactly is Mike McDaniel and Miami’s plan?

Unsurprisingly, veteran NFL insider Mike Florio didn’t hold back when speaking about the team’s lack of grit and physicality. “They need to get some guys who can play rough and tough and smack you in the face when you need to be smacked in the face because it’s still a violent game,” he said on the latest edition of Pro Football Talk.

Florio’s point wasn’t just about toughness—it was about identity. The Dolphins, in his view, are built for speed and finesse, not for playoff football in cold weather, where physicality often determines who advances. “They don’t have enough of those guys. They’re too finesse,” he added.

That criticism comes in light of Miami’s late-season loss to Green Bay in 2024, where the defense was manhandled in freezing conditions, fueling the “soft” narrative that even some players have reportedly acknowledged.

Chris Simms echoed Florio’s frustration, particularly regarding the Dolphins’ offensive line—an area that’s been a sore spot for years. “They’re trying to get value deals there, some young guys, but… not really anything,” Simms said, referring to Miami’s low-cost retentions like Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, neither of whom has developed into a reliable starter.

“They’re coming back into the year with the same team they had last year, minus a few parts,” Simms added, citing the departures of Ramsey and Armstead, and the lack of a replacement for standout linebacker Jerome Baker, who was released to clear cap space.

That said, Florio and Simms aren’t the only analysts irked by the Dolphins’ moves. Former Bengals WR Chad Johnson is also baffled by Mike McDaniel and company, especially about their decision to explore trade decisions for Ramsey.

The Nightcap co-host not only criticised the team’s management but also suggested that letting Ramsey go wasn’t purely for sporting reasons. “The only reason they want him moved on is because of salary, to get his wages off the books.”

Johnson didn’t stop with that. He went on to question Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins’ overall personnel strategy, referencing past trades of key players like Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“What are we doing? Are we trying to do anything in the AFC East, or are we just trying to give it to Buffalo each and every year?”

Ocho’s remarks underscore a growing frustration among fans and analysts regarding the team’s competitiveness in a division dominated by the Buffalo Bills.​

As the Dolphins hold the 13th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the pressure mounts to make impactful decisions that can reshape the team’s trajectory, even if it means trading up. Because with uncertainties surrounding key positions and a need for assertive leadership on the field, Miami’s next moves will be crucial in determining their future success.