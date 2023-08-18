Peyton Manning Teaches John McEnroe How to Deal With a “Sub-Par Umpire,” While Getting Schooled by the Tennis Legend

Peyton Manning is certainly someone who loves to entertain his fans. Although he is no longer playing in the NFL, the former QB, through his YouTube videos, makes sure his fans have a good laugh. In his recent piece of parody, Peyton Manning was playing a Tennis match with legend John McEnroe and as expected, it was absolutely hilarious.

In one of the latest videos shared by Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning was seen teaming up with Wes Welker to play a game against brothers Patrick and John McEnroe. Even though team Manning was getting school by Team McEnroe, the NFL legend made sure to teach the tennis legend how to deal with a sub-par umpire.

Peyton Manning Provides John McEnroe With the Perfect Solution to the Sub-Par Umpiring Problem

In the hilarious video, the umpire can be seen constantly giving decisions against Peyton Manning and Wes Welker and it would be fair to say that Manning wasn’t taking it lightly. The first outburst came from Manning when the umpire shouted ‘out’ for a ball Manning thought was inside. He confronted the umpire by saying – “That was on the line. That was in. It was clearly inside the line. You cannot be serious. Did you not see the chalk fly up? They didn’t even see the chalk fly up.”

This led to a hilarious response from his partner Wes Welker who reminded Manning that they were playing on a concrete court and there was no scenario of there being chalk! “Yeah well it’s concrete Peyton so you know. I don’t think there’s going to be any chalks flying up.”

The match continued but there was no difference in the umpire’s attitude towards Manning as he continued to give decisions against him. Then came a time when the legendary quarterback couldn’t hold it together any longer. He smashed a ball straight towards the umpire which hit him in the chest. John McEnroe responded comically towards this hy saying – “Patrick and I were schooling them. But then Peyton taught me a lesson on how to deal with a subpar umpire. Why didn’t I think of that before?”

John McEnroe Knows How to Deal With Below-Par Umpires

This skit was entirely aimed at replicating John McEnroe’s outburst at the 1981 Wimbledon against Tom Gullikson when he shouted at the umpire by saying –“You cannot be serious. That ball was on the line. Chalk flew up.” McEnroe went on to win the game as well as the championship.

In fact, John McEnroe had previously claimed on Radio Times that tennis should get rid of umpires and linesmen and replace it entirely with Hawkeye system. “I think that tennis is one of the few sports where you don’t need umpires or linesmen. If you have this equipment, and it’s accurate, isn’t it nice to know that the correct call’s being made? Had I had it from the very beginning, I would have been more boring, but I would have won more.”

Nicknamed ‘Superbrat’ for his regular altercations with the umpires during his playing days, McEnroe enjoyed getting playfully trolled by Manning.