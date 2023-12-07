“Their Mom vs Our Mom”: Jason & Travis Kelce Warn Bert Kreischer & Tom Segura to Not Underestimate ‘Momma Kelce’

Donna Kelce answers questions about her sons Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62), left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Opening Night Kansas City Chiefs. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

During their recent banter on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason discussed a unique challenge from comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, proposing a showdown. However, there is a twist.

Advertisement

Kreischer and Segura proposed a fight not between themselves but between their moms. It all started with Jason Kelce mentioning their podcast’s shout-out on Kreischer and Segura’s “2 Bears 1 Cave“.

“They are proposing that all three of our moms fight,” Jason revealed. Travis, amused, clarified, “Like their mom versus our mom, right?” What followed was a blend of respect, humor, and a hint of mock seriousness. Jason humorously suggested it wasn’t a fair fight, given it would be two against one.

Advertisement

But Travis quickly chimed in, “Don’t you ever underestimate Donna?” Jason further hyped up their mother, Donna, describing her as a half-panther with superhuman powers from baking cookies and kneading dough. “She might have a sweet disposition in front of cameras, but don’t get Mama Bear riled up,” he warned.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0h3rZHvxU7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The conversation took a lighthearted turn into what their animal personas would be. While Travis dubbed Jason a bear, Jason decided that his younger brother was more of a yeti, leading to a hilarious conclusion: “We’re one bear, one yeti, and two caves,” referring to their separate locations during the podcast.

Travis Kelce and Jason’s Clapback Gets a Reply From Tom Segura

Tom Segura responded to this video of Jason and Travis and playfully claimed that he feels Donna can kill his and Bert Kreischer’s mom in a fight. The comment read, “I feel like Donna could kill our moms, and we’re here for it!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1732699601612795986?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The fans reacted to Tom’s comment in a hilarious manner. A user commented, “I can hear her dying right now.” Another chimed in, noting, “Tom! How could you do this to your own mother?” This fan wrote, “Tommy, what would your father think?!?!” A hyped-up fan wrote, “TEAM CHARO!!! She might prove to be a Peruvian street.”

This conversation, which revolved around the ‘their mom vs our mom’ challenge, was not at all close to reality but a funny way of attracting an audience that loves both sports and comedy. However, it will surely be entertaining to see a collaboration podcast chat among the Kelce brothers, Bert Kreischer, and Tom Segura.