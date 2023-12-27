“That’s Gonna Haunt Me Tonight”: Baker Mayfield Longs for Improvement Despite Dominant Win Against Jaguars

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally picked up their winning pace in the second half of the season. With their fourth straight win on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they are now leading the NFC South with an 8-7 record. However, QB Baker Mayfield is not as satisfied as one would expect him to be.

After the win, in the post-game conference, the reporters asked Baker Mayfield if he felt like he had a good game. While saying that it was one of his better performances at home this season, he admitted there were few plays he wished he could do over. The Buccaneers QB stated,

“There’s a play on third and long throw ball to Trey Palmer in the slot, it should have come back and from the screen, it’s probably gonna be a touchdown, that’s going to be one that’s going to haunt me tonight.”

He mentioned a third and long play where he threw the ball to wide receiver Trey Palmer in the slot, feeling if he had done it differently, it could have resulted in a touchdown. Additionally, he discussed another play where he should have trusted his teammate, TE Cade Otton, to make a play in the flat on a fourth and two situations.

Despite the win, Baker focused on not repeating these mistakes while preferring to learn from a win rather than a loss. Mayfield is making an impact with the Buccaneers, and their success is evident as they hold the fourth seed in the NFC. As reported by Ian Rapoport, there might even be a shared interest between Mayfield and the Buccaneers to continue their partnership into the 2024 season.

What Will a Team-Friendly Deal Look Like for Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield is playing his first season with the Buccaneers, and his current contract with them involves a base value of $4 million. However, there are incentives tied to his contract such as a $1 million bonus if the Buccaneers win the NFC South. Since joining the Bucs, Mayfield has expressed his desire to stay with them for a long time.

If Tampa Bay Buccaneers plans to extend his contract, then Mayfield will get a more lucrative deal than his current one. So far the Buccaneers QB has started in all 15 games this season and has thrown for 3598 yards while managing 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. With an 8-7 record Mayfield has a pass completion percentage of 64.3, which is so far his career best.

If the Bucs don’t offer a better deal, other teams would definitely be interested in acquiring him. The franchise tag is an option that could pay Mayfield around $35 million for the 2024 season, surpassing what he earned in his four-year rookie deal after being the first overall pick in 2018. Fans and media often suggest higher pay for No. 1 picks like Mayfield. Given his performance and potential, he might advocate for a contract that reflects his value to the team. A playoff spot could sweeten the pot for the QB further.